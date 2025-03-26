Honoring Legacy and Leadership

Celebrating African American Contributions

Joyce Reid Kasprzak, executive director of Children’s Historical Publishing (CHPs), invites community members, educators, and leaders to gather on April 2, 2025, at the historic Dayton Woman’s Club for an evening of inspiration, history, and celebration. The Annual Fundraiser Dinner Reception will highlight the enduring contributions of Black leaders in the region while raising funds to support educational initiatives.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the much-anticipated unveiling of a new Children’s Historical Publishing book, “The History of Hope in the Making: The Legacy of African Americans in Dayton,” authored by Larry Crowe and Olabisi Olakolade. This powerful publication captures the stories of African American trailblazers and their vital roles in shaping Dayton’s history.

This year, CHPs will proudly recognize two remarkable individuals with the Legacy Leadership Awards for their profound contributions to art, education, and civil rights: Willis “Bing” Davis, renowned artist, educator, and cultural ambassador; and Jesse Gooding, civil rights leader and lifelong advocate for equality.

Marsha Bonhart, an esteemed journalist and community leader, will host the event. Guests will be treated to an exceptional musical performance by Deron Bell, an acclaimed musician who masterfully blends jazz, soul, and history through music.

For over 30 years, Children’s Historical Publishing has dedicated itself to educating and inspiring

young learners, donating over 600,000 books to schools and communities. Proceeds from this event will help continue this mission, ensuring that future generations can access the stories that shape their heritage.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate history, honor leadership, and invest in the future. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.chpsbooks.org, email chps@woh.rr.com, or call 937-506 7256.