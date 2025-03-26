NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Trail Tots / Going Green

Trail Tots is for children ages 3-5 (with a caregiver) and will be held on Thursday, March 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Parks Administration Building. Explore and spark a love for nature with stories, sensory play, music and outdoor exploration. Celebrate the color green and go on a leprechaun green and gold treasure hunt. The registration fee is $8 and the deadline to register is March 11. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Wild Creations

Wild Creations is for children ages 2-5 (with a caregiver) and will be held on Saturday, March 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Parks Administration Building. This hands-on-class invites you and your little one to create beautiful spring-inspired art together. Explore colors, textures, and nature-themed projects while bonding through playful creativity. The registration fee is $5 and the deadline to register is March 10.

St. Pattys Green Hike

The St. Pattys Green Hike is for all ages and will be held on Sunday, March 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at George Rogers Clark Park. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a fun hike. Explore spring’s lush greenery while learning about plants and wildlife. Keep an eye out for hidden lucky treasures along the way, and don’t forget to wear your favorite green attire. Registration is required for this free hike and is available by going to ntprd.org.

Wetland Warriors / Water Explorer

Wetland Warriors is for youth ages 7-12 and is Tuesday, March 18 from 3:30 – 5:00 pm at Old Reid Park. Wetland Warriors provides youth inspiration and knowledge to explore nature, promoting stewardship of our environment while developing leadership skills. Learn about the journey of wastes into our waterways and its effects on the communities and wildlife that rely on clean water. The First Lego Team from the Dayton Regional STEM School will showcase their innovative project aimed at preventing plastic pollution in rivers. Registration is required for this free program. The registration deadline is March 16. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Groove & Move

Groove and Move is for children ages 3-5 and will be held on Tuesday, March 18 at the Parks Administration Building. Spring into dance and play! Children will explore music, rhythm and nature-inspired movements through guided songs and imaginative play. Perfect for building coordination, confidence, and a love for movement in a fun way. The registration fee is $5 and the deadline to register is March 13. For more information call 937-328-7275.

History Chat: History Through Poetry

History Chat is for adults ages 18 & over and will be held on Thursday, March 20 from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at the Davidson Interpretive Center. Author Myrna Stone will present an engaging talk about her poetry and why she was interested in historical men and women she has written about in several of her books. This program is free and registration is required by March 18. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Beginning Beekeeping Workshop

A Beginning Beekeeping Workshop for ages 18 & older and will be held on Friday, March 21 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm and Saturday, March 22 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Parks Administration Building. Learn about beekeeping and why honeybees are important during this 2-part workshop. Discover how bees help a homestead and what you need to start a hive. This class is instructed by Certified Master Beekeepers. Bring your own lunch or purchase locally. The registration fee is $40 and the deadline to register is March 14. Registration is available by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Shamrock Orienteering Event

A Shamrock Orienteering Event is for all ages and will be held on Saturday, March 22 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Old Reid Park and the Kirby Preserive. Orienteering is a fun outdoor sport where you use a map to find marked spots. It works in any weather and is great for all skill levels. Courses are color coded, including a green one! A short training will be offered at the event. Start your course between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, and finish within two hours. This event is held in partnership with the Miami Valley Orienteering Club. The registration fee is $9 and is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers for ages 18 & older and is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 at the Kirby Preserve at Old Reid Park. These guided, self paced hikes allow you to explore our local natural environments. Wear hiking boots, all trails are natural. Hikers must complete a yearly registration form before their first hike. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is for ages 18 & older and will begin a new season of walking on Tuesday, March 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 am, meeting at the Parks Administration Building. Trail Walkers is a guided walking program that encourages fitness, friendship, and fun on local trails. Participants must register once per year before their first walk and it is available online or in person. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Clark Park Hikers

Clark Park Hikers is for ages 18 & older and held on Thursdays from 9:00 -10:00 am at George Rogers Clark Park, weather permitting. Take a hike through the woods and experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the great outdoors. Hikers must complete a yearly registration form before their first hike. Fore more information call 937-328-7275.