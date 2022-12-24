NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Jingle Bell Trail

The Jingle Bell Trail is December 19 – 21 at the Kirby Preserve at Old Reid Park. Take a winter walk on the Jingle Bell Trail to search for holiday bells hidden in the evergreen trees. When you find a bell, give one a jingle and take a photo. Park in the tennis court parking area and walk to the entrance of the Kirby Preserve. Follow the Jingle Bell Trail signs. Send your photo to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov. Take one bell ornament home to enjoy. For more information call NTPRD at 937-328-7275.

Winter Wonders Walk

The Winter Wonders Walk is for youth ages 5-12 along with a parent or guardian, and will be held on Wednesday, January 4 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Smith Park in New Carlisle. Explore nature in winter during this guided nature walk. Listen to a story along the way. The program is free and part of the Crow Series which is held in partnership with the New Carlisle Public Library. Registration is required by January 3 and is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Art in the Winter Garden

Art in the Winter Garden is for youth ages 4-10 along with an adult and will be held on Saturday, January 7 from 10:30 – 11:30 am at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Venture outside to explore the beautiful Snyder Park gardens to collect a variety of natural materials to create a tabletop sculpture. This free program is held in partnership with the Master Gardeners of Clark County. Registration is required and the deadline to register is January 4. Registration is available online, in person at the NTPRD Administration Building or by calling 937-328-7275.

Yarn Club

Yarn Club is for adults ages 18 & older and will be held on Friday, January 13 at the NTPRD Administration Building. Work on your latest yarn project while enjoying company and coffee. Bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook and yarn. This is a social group for people of all skill levels. No instruction will be provided. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Gentle Yoga

Gentle Yoga, for ages 18 & older, will begin a six week session on Wednesday, January 11 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. This gentle yoga class will focus on slow deep breathing, gentle stretches, and relaxation techniques as well as poses to enhance strength and balance. The class will be accessible to older students and those with limited mobility or arthritis. Chairs will be available as needed. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is January 6. Registration is available online or by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Pilates Fitness

Pilates is for ages 18 & older and will offer a session on Wednesdays, January 11 – February 15 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at the NTPRD Administration Building. Strengthen and tone muscles, build strength, flexibility and balance through this Pilates class. This low-impact class can enhance your core and back. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is January 6. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 am – 11:00 am weather permitting. These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Go to ntprd.org to check out the Trail Hikers schedule. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.