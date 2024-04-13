Memorial Health Announces New Laboratory Director and New Directorof Registration & Central Scheduling

Memorial Health announces the appointment of Greg Warren as the organization’s Laboratory Director and the promotion of Jennifer Myers as Director of Registration & Central Scheduling.

Warren joins Memorial with nearly 13 years’ experience in Clinical Laboratory Management, most recently at The Ohio University Wexner Medical Center where he was the Laboratory Compliance Officer. He was tapped for this leadership role at Memorial based on his demonstrated history of working as a clinical laboratory scientist in the hospital and healthcare industry, with a keen focus on laboratory medicine, healthcare compliance, and quality improvement.

Warren has a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science/Medical Technologyfrom Wright State University and a Master of Business Administration in Leadership from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

A father of three young children, Warren is active as a Cubmaster in Boys Scouts of America.

Memorial is also proud to announce Jennifer Myers has been promoted to Director of Registration & Central Scheduling. Myers has played a vital role as the manager of these two departments and has assisted in rolling out EPIC, the organization’s electronic medical records (EMR) platform, in addition to several best-in-class initiatives. She is a team player and does what is best for Memorial and those the organization serves. Myers has been a member of Memorial for the last 11 years spending time in Registration, Central Scheduling, and the Business Office.

Myers holds a Bachelor of Artsin Political Science with a concentration in Public Administration from the University of Toledo. She is married and the mother of two children.

Memorial Hospital, Memorial Gables, and Memorial Medical Group continue to grow and recruit new team members – job opportunities within the health system can be searched atwww.memorialohio.com/join-our-team.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 55 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.