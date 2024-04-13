National Trail Parks and Recreation District / Clark County Park District

Nature Discovery Hike

A Nature Discovery Hike for ages 18 & older is scheduled for Friday, April 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at George Rogers Clark Park. Discover spring wildflowers with a hike in the woods. These spring ephemerals can only be seen for a short time. This hike also launches the Garlic Mustard Challenge, teaching how to identify this invasive plant during this Free program. Registration is required and available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Garlic Mustard Challenge 2024

The Garlic Mustard Challenge will take place April 19 – May 10. Help protect and restore our native ecosystem with this fun challenge. Garlic Mustard is an aggressive nonnative plant taking over natural areas. Get out into the parks and help remove this invasive plant. Each registered individual or team, up to four people, submitting five full 30-gallon bags of garlic mustard will receive a t-shirt. Attend the Nature Discovery Hike on April 19 for an introduction to this challenge. Garlic Mustard fact sheets will be available at the NTPRD Administration Building or the Davidson Interpretive Center at ntprd.org. Bring your secured 30-gallon trash bags of garlic mustard to the NTPRD Administration Building between the dates of April 19 – May 10 and place them in the marked space in the front of the building. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Young Birders

Young Birders is for youth ages 11-17 and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at Old Reid Park. Learn about birds and bird watching as we look for ducks and warblers during this free program. Youth must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Registration is required and available online, in person at the NTPRD Administration Building or by calling 937-328-7275.

History Rocks: Earth Day Explorers

History Rocks is for youth ages 6-12 ( With a Caregiver) and will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Enon Branch of the Clark County Public Library. Celebrate Earth Day by exploring interesting history through a story, craft and activities. This Free program is held in partnership with the Enon Branch of the Clark County Public Library. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Warbler Wander Bird Walk

Warbler Wander is for ages 16 & older and is scheduled for Friday, April 26 from 8:00 – 9:30 am at George Rogers Clark Park. Spring migration is underway. See what birds are passing through including warblers on this Free morning walk. All skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. Registration is required and is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Braxton Miller Youth Baseball

Braxton Miller Youth Baseball is for youth in grades K-6th (current school year). This league is held in partnership with National Trail Parks and Recreation District and The Braxton Miller Foundation. This instructional local baseball league is all about the love of the game. All participants will receive a uniform shirt, hat and age appropriate glove provided by the Braxton Miller Foundation. The six week league will be held on Saturday mornings starting May 11 – June 15 at Davey Moore Ball Fields. Each week will include instruction time followed by a short game. The registration fee is $20 and the deadline to register is April 22. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the NTPRD Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Prelude to the Revolution Encampment (1754-1763)

The Prelude to the Revolution Encampment is for all ages and will take place Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm at George Rogers Clark Park. Experience the vibrant scenes of military units from the 1754-1763 era, showcasing the War for Empire between Britain and France, two decades prior to the Revolution. Explore the field filled with demonstrating artisans, merchants and delightful food vendors. For further details visit the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association or the Kings American Regiment/ Allison’s Company of Kentucky Militia pages on Facebook. This program is offered by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.

Pickleball for Beginners

Pickleball for Beginners is for ages 18 & Older and will be held on Saturdays, May 4, 11 & 18 from 9:30 – 11:00 am at the Dredge Tennis Complex at Snyder Park. Weekly sessions cover pickleball rules, skills, and gameplay, ending with round – robin games. Players need to bring their own paddles; balls are supplied. The registration fee is $40 per participant and the deadline to register is May 1. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is for ages 18 & over and will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 am, meeting at Ferncliff Cemetery & Arboretum. Trail Walkers is a guided walking program, which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. Participants are required to complete a yearly registration form prior to their first walk. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers is for ages 18 & older and scheduled for Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Old Reid Park/Kirby Preserve, New Reid Park, Rebert Pike Nature Park and the Mad River Gorge & Nature Preserve. These guided, self paced hikes allow you to explore our local natural environments. Wear hiking boots, all trails are natural. Hikers must complete a yearly registration form before their first hike. For the complete Trail Hikers to ntprd.org.

Clark Park Hikers

Clark Park Hikers is for ages 18 & older and held on Thursdays from 9:00 -10:00 am at George Rogers Clark Park. Take a hike through the woods and experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the great outdoors.Hikers must complete a yearly registration form before their first hike. Fore more information call 937-882-6000.