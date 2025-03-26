Three Empty Bowls Events

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties (SHFB) is excited to announce its annual Empty Bowls fundraising events, bringing communities together to fight hunger while enjoying delicious soups and hand-crafted bowls. This year, three separate events will take place across the region:

Clark County Empty Bowls – March 27, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Wittenberg University Student Center Dining Hall

– at Wittenberg University Student Center Dining Hall Champaign County Empty Bowls – April 2, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm starting at The Farmer’s Daughter in Urbana

– starting at The Farmer’s Daughter in Urbana Logan County Empty Bowls – April 3, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm starting at The Flying Pepper Cantina in Bellefontaine

For a $20 donation ($10 for children 12 and under), attendees will choose a unique, hand-crafted bowl made by local high school and Wittenberg University students and enjoy a selection of soups provided by numerous area restaurants. All proceeds directly support SHFB’s efforts to provide food assistance to individuals and families across the three counties. Kroger has once again been welcomed as the Presenting Sponsor for the Clark County Empty Bowls event. Their continued dedication to addressing food insecurity in the community plays a significant role in the event’s success, and their support is deeply appreciated.

Each year, Empty Bowls serves as a powerful reminder of hunger’s impact on the community. In 2024, SHFB provided assistance to over 56,000 unique individuals struggling with food insecurity in Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties. The food bank distributed almost 5 million pounds of food, equatingto nearly 4 million meals for local families in need.

“These events are a true testament to the kindness and generosity of our community,” said Jennifer Brunner, Development Director of SHFB. “Every bowl filled, and every donation made, brings us one step closer to making sure none of our neighbors go hungry.”

The Clark County event at Wittenberg University will feature unlimited soup selections from local vendors, while Champaign and Logan Counties will host Soup Crawls, where guests can visit multiple participating restaurants to sample a variety of soups.

“We’re excited to expand the Soup Crawl format to Logan County this year while continuing the tradition in Champaign County,” said Allie Godfrey, SHFB Marketing & Events Specialist. “This event is a great way for people to experience local flavors while supporting a vital cause.”

How to Get Involved

Empty Bowls is open to the public, and no advanced registration is required. For those interested in sponsoring the event or contributing as a soup donor, please contact Allie Godfrey at agodfrey@theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715 ext. 102.