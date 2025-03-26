Memorial Health Appoints Assistant Vice President of Human Resources

Lynnette Focht, a well-known local leader, joins the growing organization

Marysville, Ohio – Memorial Health has announced the appointment of Lynnette Focht, a local human resources (HR)professional, as the organization’s new Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Human Resources, effective March 24, 2025.

In her new role, Focht will work closely with the Memorial Senior Leadership team to oversee and shape the human resources functions within the expanding health system. Her primary focus will be all tasks related to recruitment, hiring, benefits, onboarding, HR compliance, and employee relations. Additionally, she will be responsible foradvancing Memorial’s culture, with an emphasis on enhancing employee engagement, development, and retention.

Chip Hubbs, CEO and President of Memorial, addresses the new AVP appointment, saying, “As a native of Marysville and a professional with 28 years of expertise in the region, Lynnette is keenly familiar with Memorial Health and our growing base of over 1,100 employees at Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Group. We are confident that Lynnette’s extensive HR acumen and professionalism, combined withher servant leadership approach, will be instrumental in furthering our HR initiatives and supporting the continued success of Memorial. We look forward to her contributions on all elements related to our valuable team members.”

“Memorial Health has always impressed me,” shares Focht. “As a long-standing member of the community, I have observed their growth trajectory and service expansion, as well as watched as the organization consistently nabbed the ‘Best Place to Work in Union County’ year after year. It will be an honor to step into this role and serve the employees of Memorial, so our teams can continue to provide the world-class care they are known for.”

She continues, “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to serve in leadership roles for two of the giants of our area – Marysville Schools and now, Memorial Health. Both organizations lead with a profound focus on their employees, their stakeholders, and their community. I wish my Marysville Schools family all the best – and I look forward to now serving as the employee ambassador for the Memorial Health team.”

Prior to her new role, Focht was the Director of Human Resources for the Marysville Exempted Village School District (MEVSD) beginning in October 2008. During her tenure, she led the HR Department, supporting all levels of the organization, including benefit programs, compensation/performance evaluation tactics, staff relations, and training/development initiatives.

Fochthas also served in additional HR roles including positions at Dublin City Schools, Nationwide Insurance, and Midwest Express, providing her with a well-rounded perspective on HR practices and strategies.

She earned her Master of Leadership &Administration from the University of Dayton and her Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Franklin University. She is a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR).

Focht lives in Marysville and is married with three grown children. Locally, she is active in her community – she currently serves on the Advisory Council for the United Way of Union County andhas been involved with both the Union County Safety Council and Wellness Consortium. She is also a past board member of UCO Industries.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, where the organization’s flagship Memorial Hospital is located. Additional outpatient centers, along with physician practices of the Memorial Medical Group, are positioned strategically throughout the region to provide residents with care near work and home. Reinforcing its reputation as a high-performing healthcare leader, Memorial has achieved several prestigious national awards for patient care, including a five-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) summary star ratings. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.