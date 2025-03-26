REACH Offers Smoking Cessation Classes in April

If you are ready to make a change for the better and kick the smoking habit, Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield and Urbana can help with a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting in April.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last. Mercy Health also provides carbon monoxide testing.

Classes take place at Mercy Health REACH Services — Springfield, located at 30 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45504, Thursday mornings from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on the following dates:

April 3

April 10

April 17

April 24

May 1

May 8

Classes at Mercy Health REACH Services – Urbana, located in the second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St., Wednesday afternoons from 4-5 p.m. on the following dates:

April 2

April 9

April 16

April 23

May 30

May 7

Groups develop a personalized quit plan which addresses triggers and how to remove temptations, overcome barriers, change negative habits, and develop new skills. Group discussions cover addiction, brain chemistry, tobacco toxins, consequences of tobacco use and how to prevent a relapse. Participants will also explore the signs of recovery and healing, as well as the physical benefits of quitting smoking. Other topics include weight management, healthy eating, exercise and if a cardiopulmonary wellness/rehabilitation program can help improve participants’ quality of life. Every program includes assistance with smokeless tobacco and vaping as well.

Session 1 is an introduction to the program and participants. The group will discuss the reality of smoking, obstacles to quitting, medication, and the value of journaling.

Session 2 includes a discussion about addiction, brain chemistry, the consequences of tobacco use, toxins, triggers, coping skills and participants’ personal plan to quit.

Session 3 includes a discussion on how to identify and deal with triggers, remove temptations, change negative habits, develop new skills, and manage anxiety.

Session 4 marks participants’ quit date and includes discussion around the signs and symptoms of recovery and healing, the physical benefits of quitting over time and putting together a quit kit.

Session 5 includes discussion on nutrition, healthy eating, exercise, relapse prevention and participants’ first tobacco-free week.

Session 6 concludes the program and includes conversations on how to stay quit and maintain your gains. Participants will also discuss the tobacco industry and receive their completion certificates.

The instructor suggests each attendee sign up for the Ohio Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for additional support while quitting. Mercy Health can also assist with scheduling lung cancer screenings for eligible participants.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. These free courses are funded in part by United Way grants and the Mercy Health Foundation. To register or for more information, please contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

###

About Mercy Health – Springfield

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by nearly 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. BSMH provides care for patients nearly 14 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 50 hospitals. In 2024, BSMH provided more than $500 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. Locally, Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital, has a mission to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Mercy Health – Springfield is a comprehensive, regional health care system, known for quality, innovation, compassionate service, and a caring culture. With two hospitals and numerous physician offices and care locations, Mercy Health ensures easy access to safe, effective, timely and cost-efficient care for every stage of life through a network of hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities as well as rehabilitation and outreach services. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Visit mercy.com for additional information.