Hey kids! Join us for the Archaeology Day Camp from Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22, 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM. It will be held at George Rogers Clark Park at the Hertzler Barn. The fee is $75.00/child.

Jeff White, Archaeologist, will teach this fascinating camp for kids, ages 8 – 12. Jeff is an amazing educator and has received raving reviews from our past attendees, parents, and volunteers.

Experience a weeklong study of archaeology with a real archaeologist. Students will excavate archaeological units at the park and will screen, record, analyze and bag artifacts that are uncovered. They will also study prehistoric/historic artifacts and do some fun STEM activities. Deadline to register isFriday, July 15 at 12:00 PM. Payment is due same day of registration, cash, check, or credit card. Please register online at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration or call the Park Headquarters at 937-882-6000. Payment can be made online or at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield, OH 45502, between the hours of 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Monday – Friday.

To register for any of our programs: Please go to https://client.pointandpay.net/web/clarkcoparkohto pay the program fee. Under payment type, scroll down and choose Archaeology Camp. It will automatically put the cost in there. There is a 2.5% charge: minimum of $2.00. You can also send a check to Clark County Park District, 5638 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield, OH 45502 or come to that address in person to pay (cash or check).

We hope to see you at this fun and educational camp!