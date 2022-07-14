CBC Home of the Week

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Coleman, of 649 East High Street, are the next winners of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave and Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims. This home was chosen by CBC Judge Betty L. Jones.

The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification Contest this summer and twelve Home of the Week winners will be selected from those persons entered in the citywide contest.

Rodney and Carolyn have a beautiful historic home with well kept colorful plantings around the entire property. They received a CBC first year Shield Award in 2019 and will receive a CBC Numeral Award and a Home of the Week Award this year. The CBC Awards Presentation is scheduled for Sunday, October 9th at 2 PM, at the Courtyard by Marriott-Downtown Springfield.

Suggestions for the Home of the Week may be mailed to the CBC for consideration, however only entrants already in the contest are eligible. If the person suggested is not in the current contest, their name will be held for automatic entry in the next contest.

To enter a business suggestion for beautification recognition, send a letter to CBC Contest, 76 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Businesses along the periphery of the city will also be considered for special awards. Former CBC Home of the Year

recipients and 2021 Home of the Week winners are not eligible to be nominated for Home of the Week this summer.