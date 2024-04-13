Clark State names new Marketing Director

Clark State College has appointed Erika Daggett as the director of marketing.

The director of marketing leads collaborative efforts to promote the image of the College to support and sustain enrollment growth. This position is responsible for all advertising, media relations, print, brand management and college-wide student communications.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Clark State College family and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the Clark State community,” said Daggett. “Together, we’ll develop innovative strategies aimed at showcasing the exceptional and unique programs and services that the college offers students, business leaders and the broader community.”

Daggett brings a wealth of marketing experience to the director role at Clark State. She is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in journalism and a past recipient of multiple Best of the Best awards from the Ohio School Public Relations Association and the National School Public Relations Association.

Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State, said the college is excited to welcome Daggett on board as the director of marketing. “Erika has an exceptional skill set in marketing, branding and ensuring that students are at the center of everything we do,” she said. “Her collaborative and energetic approach to marketing will also benefit the college, as her focus is on including faculty, staff, student, Board and community voices in our work.”

Daggett has previously served in the roles of communication specialist for Dayton Public Schools, director of communications at Chaminade-Julienne High School, chief information officer at Sycamore Community Schools, communications director for Forest Hills School District, and most recently as director of marketing and special projects for Seed Genetics Direct.

“Her experience in education and marketing are paramount to the continued success of the college and the students served by Clark State,” said Blondin. “We look forward to utilizing Erika’s knowledge and ideas to move forward as a leader in community college education.”