Clark State Springfield Fire Rescue Division Graduate 18 Recruits

December 21, 2022 (Springfield, OH): Clark State College in partnership with the Springfield Fire-Rescue Division awarded 18 graduates with a Firefighter II short-term technical certification at a ceremony on Friday, December 16. The ceremony was be held in the Clark State LRC building on the main campus in Springfield.

Special awards were presented including: Unit Citation Awards, Paramedic Awards, Meritorious Service Awards, and Chief’s and Commendation Awards, and Medals of Valor.

Retired Fairborn Fire Chief David Reichart was the guest speaker.

A complete list of Fire Academy graduates can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3hrZTz6

Students must complete and earn the certificate from Clark State, then must successfully pass an exam administered by the Ohio Division of EMS that will be taken at Clark State.

Those interested in the Fire Safety Services training program should contact Jeremy Linn, fire safety services training coordinator, at linnj@clarkstate.edu or 937.328.7938.