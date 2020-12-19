Kirkman Appointed As Vice President of Student Affairs

Clark State Community College has appointed Dr. Dawayne Kirkman as the new vice president of student affairs. Kirkman joins Clark State on January 11, 2021, from Sinclair Community College where he most recently served as regional centers assistant vice president and onsite leader of Sinclair in Centerville.

“Dr. Kirkman is familiar with our service area and the demographic challenges we face. He is also deeply committed to work around diversity, equity and inclusion, having led several Achieving the Dream initiatives while at Sinclair,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “His understanding of all aspects of student affairs is impressive, and I was particularly struck by his work at additional Sinclair locations and his knowledge of accreditation and co-curricular assessment.”

Blondin also said Kirkman will be a strategic team member in Executive Council, especially in his collaboration with academic affairs and his work with marketing to ensure growth in enrollment, retention and completion.

Kirkman said Clark State is a critical contributor not only to the higher education community, but also to the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio region, and he is eager to support Clark State’s open access mission in Springfield, Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Xenia, online and more.

“In the 58-plus years since Clark State opened its doors, the institution’s contributions to student and community success have been beyond noteworthy,” Kirkman said. “For these reasons, I am excited about the opportunity to be an Eagle and to serve at an institution that has given this community so much.”

Kirkman said he will work hard for Clark State students and will “see them, hear them and work alongside them.”

“I have vision and strategies that can be catalysts for success in equity, enrollment, retention and student success at Clark State,” he said. “I believe I have the proven ability to help students and employees find and know their ‘why.’ I am excited about working with a team that will help close the equity gap, connect with enrollment, create moments that contribute to completion and collaborate with regional campuses, workforce development and communities.”

Kirkman brings with him leadership experience within student affairs, regional campuses, the academic resource center, the office of admissions and pre-college programs. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton where he earned his Ph.D. in educational leadership and higher education administration. Prior to completing his Ph.D., Kirkman earned his master’s degree from Wright State University and Bachelor of Arts from Berea College.

“As I have lived my life, I continue to learn more and more about what it means to live and lead with equity and inclusion at the forefront,” said Kirkman. “I was the first male in my family to graduate from high school and the first person in my family to attend and graduate from college. The things that I have experienced in my life have helped me understand some aspects of the challenges many community college students face.”