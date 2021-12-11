Learning Center’s Official 2022 Sponsor

Collins Aerospace: The Official Sponsor of 2022 WACO Learning Center Programming

Collins Aerospace becomes the Official Sponsor of the WACO Learning Center for 2022. The recent $24,000 donation is designated for S.T.E.M. education at the WACO Air Museum. Both organizations seek to inspire our youth, invest in our workforce and strengthen our communities.

Please plan to attend a meet and greet with both WACO and Collins representatives as they announce their new collaborative efforts to promote and expand S.T.E.M. education. Also, observe one of WACO’s robotics team practices, now supported by Collins Aerospace.

The meeting will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 South County Road 25A in Troy, OH. Please notify the museum of your intent to attend. For questions, please call 937-335-9226.