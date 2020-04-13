Life Celebration Center Is Prepared to Safely Care For Families 

Springfield, OH – Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are most important to them.

And according to the CDC, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19; however, federal, state and local public health guidance may impact the size of gathering a family is able to plan. Depending on a family’s preferences, their loved one can be safely embalmed. Families may chose either burial or cremation as usual.

“At Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, we recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve,” said Frank Lewis, Owner. “We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials.”

Lewis continued: “Our staff remains vigilant about cleaning our facilities and ensuring we’re all following recommended healthy habits, such as working remotely, staying home if sick, washing our hands, and covering coughs and sneezes. The CDC and our state and local public health officials have offered a lot of helpful guidance for businesses on this topic, which we continue to follow.”

Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center has been in direct contact and had several conversations with the Clark County Combined Health District on the measures we are taking including putting x’s on the floor to illustrate safe social distancing, not using a register book and taking names so only we touch the pen, having visitors stay in their cars until we allow them to enter the building when others have left, using live streams and videos of services to share with others, making arrangements remotely or by phone and placing CDC recommended actions in several places in the funeral home. The Health District said they thought what we were doing was great and exactly what they would recommend. We continue to do everything we can to serve families and still protect our community and staff from COVID-19.

Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center regularly receives information via NFDA from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States and Ohio. NFDA continues to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.