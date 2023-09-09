Memorial Health Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

New Chief Human Resources Officer

Memorial Health has announced the appointment of Dee Weber, a human resources leader with more than 33 years of experience, as the organization’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective September 5, 2023.

In her new role, Weber will collaborate with the Memorial Senior Leadership team and guide the human resource functions at the growing health system. Her first priority will be to continue to build and enhance the culture of Memorial, with a keen focus on employee engagement, development, and retention. She will also cultivate and execute a human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization with key responsibilities including legal and regulatory compliance with federal, state, and local laws related to employment, benefits, compensation, and training.

Chip Hubbs, CEO and President of Memorial, addresses the new CHRO appointment, saying, “Memorial Health and its over 1,100 employees at Memorial Hospital, Memorial Gables, Memorial Medical Group, and Memorial KidzLink are thrilled to welcome Dee to our team. Dee brings with her a diverse background of business acumen gained from various industries including healthcare, academia, manufacturing, and hospitality, as well as experience in nonprofit, public, and private sectors. Dee is well-known for her employee-focused, innovative strategies and we look forward to her applying her years of expertise at Memorial.”

“I am excited and proud to become a member of the Memorial team,” shares Weber. “At the very heart of this organization is a large, growing nucleus of people who care about patients, not just for patients. This authentic emphasis on relationships, from employees to patients to community, really resonates with me and I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Serving as the organization’s employee ambassador will be an honor.”

Previous to joining Memorial, Weber was Senior Vice President and Chief Global Human Resources Officer for MyMichigan Health System (University of Michigan Health) where she led the organization’s global HR, volunteer, and provider workforce functions. In this leadership role, she led the system through the Baldridge certification process on both state and national levels.

Prior to this, Weber served as Vice President of Human Resources at Southwest General Health System. During her tenure, she helped the organization secure an Employer of Choice Designation, an earned and selective designation of excellence.

She earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Development, both from the University of Toledo. Weber is a member of the Executive Network of the Society for Human Resources Management.

Weber is married and has relocated to Marysville. For years, Weber has been a dedicated volunteer at the Battered Women’s Shelter in Cleveland. Additionally, she gives of her time at Second Chance Business Coalition, a program that addresses workforce barriers.



Weber will succeed Larry Schleeter who served as CHRO for ten years for the growing health care system. Schleeter is retiring on September 1, with over 55 years of experience in human resources, as well as recognition from Columbus CEO Magazine as recipient of its 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award for HR Excellence.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 53 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.