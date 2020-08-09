NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Brunch N’ Bloom A Brunch N’ Bloom program will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Learn how to make beautiful and creative floral arrangements. Enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments while spending time with friends while practicing social distancing. Arrangements will have multiple flower blooms and fillers from local farms. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited and social distancing will be implemented. Face masks are required. The registration fee is $45 per kit and the registration deadline is August 8. For more information go to www.ntprd.org

Pollinator 5-K

A Pollinator 5-K will take place the week of August 22-28. This virtual race can be run or walked from any location, at your own pace and time it yourself. Show your support for the importance of pollinators and the habitats they need to survive. All registered participants will receive a t-shirt and medal. Runners and walkers who place will be recognized on social media. Participants should submit their times via e-mail. The registration fee is $20 (shipping additional $5) and the deadline to register is August 10. Online registration is available by going to www.ntprd.org

Active Living Every Day Virtual Edition

Active Living Every Day is for adults ages 18 & older and will begin a virtual session on Wednesdays, August 19 – November 4.Explore ways to be active every day as well as the skills you need to become and stay physically active during this virtual based program. Participants will meet via Zoom each week and will have access to a private Facebook group. This 12-week evidence based virtual program will focus on behavior change that teaches sedentary adults the skills necessary to overcome barriers to physical activity. The registration fee is $20 and includes the Active Living Everyday workbook. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org . For more information call 328-PARK.

Outdoor Yoga

A new Outdoor Yoga class will start a 6-week summer session on Thursdays, August 20 – September 24 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm. This outdoor class will be held in Veterans Park and will include warm-ups, basic yoga postures including stretching, balancing and breathing techniques. The class format will be adjusted with the latest safety recommendations including strict social distancing. Face masks are required and participants must bring a yoga mat. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is August 14. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org

Summer Parks Adventure

Be part of this fun and educational adventure where participants can learn more about our parks. Pick up a Summer Parks Adventure booklet and find clues to help you find hidden messages in local parks, including National Trail Parks and Recreation District, the Clark County Park District, Buck Creek State Park and the Clark County Solid Waste District. Registered participants will be entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the adventure. Booklets will be available at the NTPRD Administration Building Kiosk, which is located in front of the building, starting June 22. For questions call 937-328-7275.