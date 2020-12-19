NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

The Grouch Stole Christmas The Grouch Stole Christmas will be featured December 14 – January 2 at Rebert Pike Nature Park. Could 2020 get any worse? The pesky Grouch is at it again and has stolen all of the presents.Word has it that he strew them throughout the trees along the Great Horned Owl Trail at Rebert Pike Nature Park. Start your search at the boardwalk and hike through the woods looking for 12 hidden gifts in the trees. Send photos of your adventure to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov . Each photo counts as an entry into a drawing for prizes. This is a free program for all ages. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Jingle Bell Trail

The Jingle Bell Trail is December 14-19 at Snyder Park. Get outside and take a walk at Snyder Park to search for the Jingle Bell Tree. When you find the Jingle Bell Tree, take a photo and send it to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov . Take a bell home with you to remember this holiday experience. Park at the Children’s Garden parking area and look for the sign to get you started on the trail. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Stocking Stuffer Fun Kit

The Stocking Stuffer Fun Kit is for youth ages 8-14. Kits will include supplies for kids to make 3 stocking stuffers for parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers or friends. Adult assistance may be required. The kit fee is $10. The deadline to register is December 13. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org

New Year’s Eve Play Pack

The New Year’s Eve Play Pack is for children ages 5-9. Set your child up with a fun activity pack while you celebrate the New Year! The activity pack will include games, puzzles, crafts, and more to keep your child entertained throughout the evening. The kit fee is $15 and the deadline to register is December 18.