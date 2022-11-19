NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Painting in the Park
Painting in the Park is for adults ages 21 & over and will be held on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Have the opportunity to paint an 18″ santa door hanger. Create a great holiday decoration to greet your guests or give as a gift. All supplies, including instructions, will be provided by Sip & Dipity Paint Bar. Light snacks will be provided. The registration fee is $35 and the deadline to register is November 21. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building.
Pilgrim Plunge
The Pilgrim Plunge is for all ages and will be held on Wednesday, November 23 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Wittenberg University Natatorium. Dive into the holidays by attending this fun program at Wittenberg University. Children ages 7 and under must have an adult in the water with them. The registration fee is $2. Registration is required and available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the NTPRD Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.
Furry Family Photos
Furry Family Photos will take place on Thursday, December 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Wish family and friends Yappy Holidays with a picture of the entire family including the 4 legged members. The fee is $10 and includes three different pictures (photographers choice) emailed directly to you to print as many as you wish. Pre-registration is strongly recommended to secure a spot and is available online by visiting ntprd.org or by stopping by the NTPRD Administration Building located at 1301 Mitchell Blvd. This program is held in partnership with the Clark County SPCA.
Yuletide Celebration
The Yuletide Celebration is for all ages and will take place on Friday, December 2 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Snyder Park. See beautiful holiday lights and card displays, visit with Santa, take a train ride along with music, childrens crafts, a food truck and more located in the area by the Snyder Park Clubhouse. For more information call the National Trail Parks and Recreation District at 937-328-7275.
Youth Soccer Clinic
A Youth Soccer Clinic for ages 8-15 will be held on Sunday, December 4 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Wittenberg Steamer. Learn new skills through drills and games instructed by the Wittenberg Men’s Soccer Team. Participants will receive a T-shirt. The registration fee is $35 and the deadline to register is November 25. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.
A Stitch of Nature
A Stitch of Nature is for youth ages 10-14 and will be offered on Thursday, December 8 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Learn how to hand sew to create holiday ornaments. Projects are fun, creative and nature based. The registration fee is $8 and the deadline to register is December 5. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org. For more information call 937-328-7275.
Trail Hikers
Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Go to ntprd.org to check out the Trail Hikers schedule. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.
Trail Walkers
Trail Walkers is a walking program which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided self-paced walks are held on Tuesday mornings at 10:00 am and will get you moving outdoors while you learn more about our local trails. A Trail Walkers celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.