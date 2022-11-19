NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

The Yuletide Celebration is for all ages and will take place on Friday, December 2 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Snyder Park. See beautiful holiday lights and card displays, visit with Santa, take a train ride along with music, childrens crafts, a food truck and more located in the area by the Snyder Park Clubhouse. For more information call the National Trail Parks and Recreation District at 937-328-7275.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Go to ntprd.org to check out the Trail Hikers schedule. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is a walking program which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided self-paced walks are held on Tuesday mornings at 10:00 am and will get you moving outdoors while you learn more about our local trails. A Trail Walkers celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.