NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Painting in the Park

Painting in the Park is for adults ages 21 & over and will be held on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Have the opportunity to paint an 18″ santa door hanger. Create a great holiday decoration to greet your guests or give as a gift. All supplies, including instructions, will be provided by Sip & Dipity Paint Bar. Light snacks will be provided. The registration fee is $35 and the deadline to register is November 21. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building.

Pilgrim Plunge

The Pilgrim Plunge is for all ages and will be held on Wednesday, November 23 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Wittenberg University Natatorium. Dive into the holidays by attending this fun program at Wittenberg University. Children ages 7 and under must have an adult in the water with them. The registration fee is $2. Registration is required and available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the NTPRD Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Furry Family Photos

Furry Family Photos will take place on Thursday, December 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Wish family and friends Yappy Holidays with a picture of the entire family including the 4 legged members. The fee is $10 and includes three different pictures (photographers choice) emailed directly to you to print as many as you wish. Pre-registration is strongly recommended to secure a spot and is available online by visiting ntprd.org or by stopping by the NTPRD Administration Building located at 1301 Mitchell Blvd. This program is held in partnership with the Clark County SPCA.

Yuletide Celebration

The Yuletide Celebration is for all ages and will take place on Friday, December 2 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Snyder Park. See beautiful holiday lights and card displays, visit with Santa, take a train ride along with music, childrens crafts, a food truck and more located in the area by the Snyder Park Clubhouse. For more information call the National Trail Parks and Recreation District at 937-328-7275.

Youth Soccer Clinic

A Youth Soccer Clinic for ages 8-15 will be held on Sunday, December 4 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Wittenberg Steamer. Learn new skills through drills and games instructed by the Wittenberg Men’s Soccer Team. Participants will receive a T-shirt. The registration fee is $35 and the deadline to register is November 25. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.

A Stitch of Nature