Sawyer Brown to Open 30th Anniversary Season of Clark State PAC

Sawyer Brown

Tickets are now on sale for all of the shows in the 2023-24 Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) 30th Anniversary season. The PAC, located in the heart of downtown Springfield at 300 South Fountain Avenue, will feature a diverse line-up of performances.

An Evening with Sawyer Brown will kick-off the 30th season at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 12.

From the first day they stepped foot onstage in the early 1980s and more than 4,500 shows later—and still counting — Sawyer Brown’s live country music shows are legendary.

The band has produced 23 albums, celebrated more than 50 chart singles including Some Girls Do, Thank God For You, The Race is On, Six Days On The Road, and have won multiple CMA, ACM, and CMT awards. The “Rolling Stones of Country Music” return to Springfield for one night only.

“So many good things start in Ohio and that includes Sawyer Brown,” said Dan Hunt, general manager of the PAC. “Lead vocalist Mark Miller was born in Dayton, Ohio before moving away in the eighth grade. We are so excited to welcome Mark, and Sawyer Brown, back to his state of birth and the Kuss Auditorium.”

Tickets for Sawyer Brown range from $38 to $65 (plus $3 processing fee) and are available on eTix.com, in-person or by calling 937.328.3874. Group rates are also available.