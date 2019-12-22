Bon Secours Mercy Health Accelerates Living Wage Compensation

By 2022, associates will earn $15 per hour (or equivalent) combined with benefits and well-being programs

(SPRINGFIELD, OH; December 20, 2019) – Bon Secours Mercy Health announced today a new compensation model designed to enable its associates and their families to enjoy a dignified livelihood while working, and in retirement. This will be accomplished by a phased approach from now to 2022, bringing Bon Secours Mercy Health’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, adjusted for cost of living variances, in all of the health system’s U.S. markets.

This change will affect more than 8,100 associates, or 14% of the health system’s 60,000 employees, amounting to an additional $17 million investment in associate pay in the next three years. Exceptions to this change include union workers whose wages are negotiated as part of their collective bargaining agreements, which represents approximately 7% of the health system’s work force, and the Ireland market, which joined the health system in 2019.

“At Bon Secours Mercy Health, our associates answer an important calling as they deliver compassionate care to our patients and communities,” said Joe Gage, chief human resources officer Bon Secours Mercy Health. “We are proud to provide our associates a dignified livelihood, which includes a competitive living wage, affordable access to health care, and other programs that support their well-being, in body, mind and spirit.”

To be an employer of choice, Bon Secours Mercy Health uses salary surveys to annually evaluate and refine associate compensation. Data from the Economic Research Institute is also used to calculate the cost of living among the more than 10 markets the health system serves in the U.S.

The Catholic health system is a member of the Health Anchor Network (HAN), which also sets compensation standards and encourages members to provide a living wage. With this accelerated model, Bon Secours Mercy Health will exceed HAN’s compensation standards.

In addition to wages, the health system’s definition of a dignified livelihood includes comprehensive and affordable medical coverage; generous paid time off; a well-being program for body, mind and spirit; LifeMatters work/life services for life’s challenges; and comprehensive savings and retirement programs.

“I’m excited about this refinement to our compensation philosophy. It’s the right thing to do for our associates and it’s one more way that we ensure Bon Secours Mercy Health is the place where people want to work, sharing their talents, skills and passions in support of Jesus’ healing ministry,” said Gage.

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 10.5 million times in 2018 through its network of more than 1,000 care sites, which include more than 40 hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/