State Supports 23 Historic Rehabilitation Projects

Today, the Ohio Development Services Agency awarded $24,565,849 in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits for the rehabilitation of 24 historic buildings. Together, the projects are expected to leverage approximately $261 million in private investments in seven communities.

“Preserving the historic charm of Ohio communities enhances the quality of life in our downtowns and neighborhoods,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “These buildings will be transformed creating new opportunities for economic growth.”

The awards will assist private developers in rehabilitating historic buildings in downtowns and neighborhoods. Many of the buildings are vacant today and generate little economic activity. Once rehabilitated, they will drive further investment and interest in adjacent property. Developers are not issued the tax credit until project construction is complete and all program requirements are verified.

The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program is administered in partnership with the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office. The State Historic Preservation Office determines if a property qualifies as a historic building and that the rehabilitation plans comply with the United States Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Round 23 Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit recipients are:

CENTRAL REGION

Standard Building (Columbus, Franklin)

Total Project Cost: $12,017,192

Total Tax Credit: $1,189,821

Address: 174 E. Long Street, Columbus, 43215

The Standard Building represents the expansion of Columbus’ downtown commercial district northward in the 1920s. The six-story building was home to a variety of office tenants over the years but lost its last major tenant a few years ago. Modern metal cladding that had been added years ago was recently removed to reveal the historic exterior masonry. Plans call for retail and office use on the first two floors with apartments and extended stay hotel suites on floors three through six.

Winders Building (Columbus, Franklin)

Total Project Cost: $1,557,775

Total Tax Credit: $250,000

Address: 182 E. Long Street, Columbus, 43215

Constructed in 1916 as one of downtown Columbus’ auto showrooms, the Winders Motor Sales Co. Building served for decades as commercial space. Now totally vacant, the building will once again serve as office space for a single tenant. The unique terra cotta designs on the building’s facade will be preserved and the infilled portion of the historic storefront will be reinstated.

48 Parkwood (Columbus, Franklin)

Total Project Cost: $4,700,000

Total Tax Credit: $250,000

Address: 48 Parkwood Ave, Columbus, 43215

The building at 48 Parkwood in Columbus was originally built as a single-family home and was later used for offices for the Ohio Baptist General Convention. In the 1980s the OBGC moved its offices elsewhere and the building has been vacant ever since. After the rehabilitation project, the historic building will house nine apartments and a space for OBGC who will relocate their offices back to the building. On an adjacent property, the applicant will construct a new building that will house 27 apartment units.

Open Air School (Columbus, Franklin)

Total Project Cost: $6,147,521

Total Tax Credit: $250,000

Address: 2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus, 43202

The Open Air School has a unique history as a school designed for students who may be susceptible to tuberculosis. Built in 1927 (with a 1956 addition), the school featured ample natural light, ventilation, and open-air play areas. A diverse mix of commercial tenants are planned to occupy the rehabilitated space. Many of the historic features and finishes of the school remain and will be preserved including original floors, doors, blackboards, and lockers.

479 S. Ludlow (Columbus, Franklin)

Total Project Cost: $25,789,000

Total Tax Credit: $2,450,000

Address: 471 and 479 S. Ludlow Street, Columbus, 43202

The project at 479 S. Ludlow in Columbus’ Brewery District is the second part of the former L. Hoster Brewing Company complex to be awarded an OHPTC allocation. This phase includes the western portion of the complex and will rehabilitate vacant warehouses for future retail use on the first floor, office and apartments on the second floor, and residential use on floors three to five. The project will be developed in conjunction with the other Hoster Brewing Company buildings across Ludlow Street.

Phi Delta Theta House (Delaware, Delaware County)

Total Project Cost: $7,723,184

Total Tax Credit: $764,672

Address: 19 Williams Drive, Delaware, 43015

The Phi Delta Theta House at Ohio Wesleyan University is located in the Fraternity Hill Historic District that includes several mid-20th century residences. The building, now vacant, will be rehabilitated by the University for continued future use as student housing with work being done to improve the mechanical systems, upgrade the finishes, and accommodate ADA access.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lehman High School (Canton, Stark)

Total Project Cost: $20,935,551

Total Tax Credit: $2,090,000

Address: 1120 15th Street, Canton, 44703

Lehman High School served the city of Canton until 2004 but since then has remained vacant and deteriorating. Rehabilitation plans call for converting the school into 62 affordable senior apartments. Twenty-four new townhome units will also be constructed on the site adjacent to the school building. Historic elements of the historic school building will be retained and incorporated into the apartments and much of the original circulation pattern will remain.

Northern Ohio Blanket Mills (Cleveland, Cuyahoga)

Total Project Cost: $34,159,368

Total Tax Credit: $3,400,000

Address: 3160 W. 33rd Street

Constructed beginning in 1889, the Northern Ohio Blanket Mills complex served its original purpose in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood for over 50 years and then other industrial tenants used the space until around 2008. The buildings have been vacant since then, but the rehabilitation plans call for 60 units of affordable multi-family housing, and over 40,000 sq. ft. of office space. In addition, four units of new live-work apartments will be added to the site.

Hotel Ashtabula (Ashtabula, Ashtabula)

Total Project Cost: $1,000,000

Total Tax Credit: $250,000

Address: 4726 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, 44004

Built in 1920, the former Hotel Ashtabula ceased hotel operations in the 1980s. The building was partially rehabilitated in a Round 7 OHPTC project as office space. The scope for this award covers the floors not included in the previous project. A medical office tenant will occupy one floor and the other floor will contain offices for other tenants.

Castle Block (Ashtabula, Ashtabula)

Total Project Cost: $2,749,050

Total Tax Credit: $626,188

Address: 355 Center Street, Ashtabula, 44004

The Castle Block is a two-story mixed-use commercial building in Ashtabula with 12 storefronts and 12 second floor apartments. Though some of the storefronts are still occupied, the apartments have been vacant for decades. After the rehabilitation project is complete, the building will retain four commercial spaces, with the other eight areas being converted to residential use. Upstairs the twelve original apartments will be reactivated in their original layouts. Much of the historic fabric remains on both floors including pressed metal ceilings, wood floors, and wood trim.

Longfellow School (Cleveland, Cuyahoga)

Total Project Cost: $17,290,907

Total Tax Credit: $2,000,000

Address: 650 East 140th Street, Cleveland, 44110

Longfellow School served Cleveland’s children from its construction in 1924 until it was closed in 2017. The planned rehabilitation will bring 30 senior apartments to the space as well as 50 new construction units to be built on the property. The original gym will be retained as community space and many of the original finishes and features will be retained in the apartments.

St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church (Cleveland, Cuyahoga)

Total Project Cost: $1,374,750

Total Tax Credit: $193,000

Address: 1319 East Blvd., Cleveland, 44108

Dating to 1912, the St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church was built in the Late Gothic Revival style and was home to three different church communities before it was vacated in 2014. The current owners, the Famicos Foundation, plan to use the rehabilitated building for their offices and for community-focused event and meeting spaces. Unique historic features of the stone building will be retained and repaired including stained glass windows.

SOUTHWEST REGION

1735 Vine Street (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $1,069,555

Total Tax Credit: $209,000

Address: 1735 Vine Street, Cincinnati, 45202

The building at 1735 Vine Street is emblematic of the buildings that make up the historic fabric of Over the Rhine: first floor commercial space with apartments on the floors above in a brick Italianate structure. Currently completely vacant, after rehabilitation the building will be home to six residential units, one of which will be affordable. Much of the original fabric remains and will be retained including the stairway and railing, trim, doors, and plaster.

Durner Building (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $2,129,228

Total Tax Credit: $210,000

Address: 2453 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, 45206

Vacant for several decades, this commercial building in the Peebles Corner Historic District will be rehabilitated for future commercial and residential use. With no functioning building systems currently in place, entirely new heating, plumbing, and electrical systems will be installed. But even after decades of abandonment many historic elements are still in place and will be repaired and retained. These include wood trim, marble wall panels, stairs, terrazzo and wood flooring, and exterior masonry. The upper floors will house nine apartments with co-working office space and the offices of the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation going in on the ground floor.

418 E. 12th Street (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $2,107,267

Total Tax Credit: $210,000

Address: 418 E. 12th Street, Cincinnati, 45202

This building, in the Pendleton area of Over the Rhine, is part of the final phase of the larger Broadway Square project being completed by the Model Group. After rehabilitation the building will be reactivated with 11 residential units and a small commercial space on the first floor. The building has undergone several renovations over the years, but its remaining historic fabric will be retained and repaired including the stair, wainscot, and wood trim.

422 E. 12th Street (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $1,679,252

Total Tax Credit: $167,000

Address: 422 E. 12th Street, Cincinnati, 45202

This building, along with its neighbor at 418 E. 12th, is also part of the final phase of the larger Broadway Square project being completed by the Model Group. After rehabilitation the building will be reactivated with 4 residential units and a commercial space on the first floor. The building has undergone a number of renovations over the years, but its remaining historic fabric will be retained and repaired.

555 E. 13th Street (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $2,003,106

Total Tax Credit: $200,000

Address: 555 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati, 45202

Also a part of the larger Broadway Square project, this building will be rehabilitated to its original use with eight residential units. The four-story Italianate building retains its window hoodmolds and cornice on the exterior. Some of the historic entry doors remain and will be repaired as will the historic stairs, interior doors, flooring, and wood trim.

1606 Elm Street (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $1,279,173

Total Tax Credit: $125,000

Address: 1606 Elm Street, Cincinnati, 45202

The rehabilitation of 1606 Elm Street is part of the larger market Square and Findlay Market project undertaken by The Model Group in Over the Rhine. The small three-story building is one of the older buildings in the area and dates to around 1865. It will be reactivated with three apartments, one on each floor. Little historic fabric remains on the interior, but historic masonry and decorative features will be retained on the exterior of the building.

1618 Walnut (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $672,333

Total Tax Credit: $94,695

Address: 1618 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, 45202

The long-vacant three-story residential building is located in the northern part of Over the Rhine. This area has just begun to see reinvestment and rehabilitation activity and the development plan calls for the building’s three residential units to be reactivated. Significant structural and mechanical improvements will be made and historic fabric such as decorative exterior features and interior stairs and woodwork will be repaired.

100 E. McMicken (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $1,412,711

Total Tax Credit: $198,973

Address: 100 E. McMicken, Cincinnati, 45202

Built in the 1850s, this three-story Italianate building in the northern part of Over the Rhine has housed numerous commercial tenants over the years including a druggist, bakery, and physician. Upstairs, there were several small apartments that were reconfigured over the years. After the rehabilitation is completed, there will be six one-bedroom units in the building.

Union Central Life Insurance Co. Building (Cincinnati, Hamilton)

Total Project Cost: $75,732,674

Total Tax Credit: $5,000,000

Address: 9 W. Fourth Street, Cincinnati, 45202

Built in 1913 as headquarters for the Union Central Life Insurance Co, this building in downtown Cincinnati was once the tallest outside of New York City. The building is clad in terra cotta and features a distinctive pyramidal roof. Of the 30 stories of office and commercial spaces, this project’s scope includes fourteen floors starting on the 4th that will be converted to 164 residences.

JK McIntire Building (Dayton, Montgomery)

Total Project Cost: $10,415,632

Total Tax Credit: $1,687,500

Address: 601 E. Third Street, Dayton, 45402

The J.K. McIntire Building is a 1912 warehouse that has been vacant for a number of years. Constructed of with poured concrete floors, columns, and ceilings, the industrial building retains many of its original features. After rehabilitation, the project will house a first-floor retail space and commercial tenants in the basement and floors two through six.

Third Street Arcade (Dayton, Montgomery)

Total Project Cost: $27,584,247

Total Tax Credit: $2,750,000

Address: 28 W. Third Street, Dayton, 45402

The Third Street Arcade is a part of the larger Dayton Arcade complex. Two other OHPTC projects have been awarded credits so far in this significant development in the heart of downtown Dayton. This portion of the project includes a 1904 shopping arcade with residential units adjacent on upper floors. The building was built with a distinctive Flemish architectural style on the facade. Vacant since 1991, the rehabilitation project will reactivate the ground floor retail spaces, create office spaces on the second floor, and apartments on floors three to five.