Clark State Appoints Dr. Christopher Green as Assistant Dean of HHPS

Clark State College has appointed Dr. Christopher Green as assistant dean of health, human and public services (HHPS). Green joined Clark State on March 8 from Allen Community College in Burlingame, Kansas where he had served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs since 2019.

“I’m so pleased to have Dr. Green join us in the School of Health, Human and Public Services,” said Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services at Clark State. “He has served in various leadership roles at other community colleges and taught Health Services Administration courses. These experiences encompass both urban and rural campuses which is especially pertinent to our student population.”

Sommers said Green’s varied background makes him especially well equipped to support students and faculty as Clark State HHPS continues to offer quality programs and partner with employers in the region.

Green said he looks forward to working with the Clark State HHPS team and the Clark State community. His goal is to build a robust school of academic programs that meet the specialized needs of all students – especially students of color and women.

“I have almost nine years of diverse higher education administration at various colleges including support staff, administrative leadership, and teaching roles,” said Green. “Therefore, I believe this diverse experience will allow me to work cooperatively and collaboratively with Clark State and its community of faculty, students, and staff to achieve continued academic and professional excellence.”

Green said the caring environment and culture of the college attracted him to Clark State as well as the intentional work being done around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“It’s my hope that the HHPS programs will continue to experience high student enrollment as we move toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.