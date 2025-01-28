Clark State honors students, community members for promoting diversity with MLK awards

On Jan. 17, Clark State College held the Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon and Awards Ceremony to celebrate local high school students and community members who exemplify the values of Dr. King.

Nazarae Butler, Clark State director of athletics and student engagement, received the Diversity and Inclusion Award for her dedication to meeting the needs of Clark State’s diverse student body. Previously a student advisor, she implemented Clark State’s Cultural Fest, an annual event that celebrates diversity by highlighting the backgrounds and global traditions of students, staff and faculty. In addition, she advocates for employee involvement with the athletic program, coordinates celebrations of student athletes and has empowered Student Senate to be recognized leaders across campus.

Clark State, along with the Greater Springfield Partnership, presented the Diversity Champion Award to the Springfield Masonic Community, a retirement community that offers a full spectrum of care, from independent and assisted living options to memory support and skilled nursing care. In an effort to meet the needs of all genders, cultures, ages and lifestyles, both as residents and employees, Springfield Masonic Community collaborates with Clark State to create learning and career opportunities for students in nursing, as well as English as a Second Language, programs. These efforts were honored for fostering an environment in which diverse perspectives drive innovation and respect while also enriching the broader community.

The Hope Award, which honors a local organization that makes a significant, positive impact on the local community through service and empowerment, was presented to Springfield Promise Neighborhood, an organization that supports the development of local youth. Through enrichment programs, family engagement and learning opportunities, such as fall festivities, art programs, and college information events, Springfield Promise Neighborhood supports children, adults and families growing together.

Clark State also presented Peacekeeper Awards with CareSource to local high school students who demonstrate leadership, team-building and inclusion.

“Each day, these students, our future leaders, exemplify compassion by working to promote unity, equality and positive change within their communities,” said Khalil Scott, Clark State academic advisor and event committee member. “Their actions inspire us all and show that each of us has the power to make a difference.”

The 2024 Peacekeeper honorees are Karissa Allen, Emmanuel Christian Academy; Jason Perdue, Global Impact STEM Academy, Addelynn Ricketts, Greenon High School; Drew Fansler, Kenton Ridge High School; Kylie Locke, Northeastern High School; Gavin Imel, Northwestern High School; Maura Simpson, Shawnee High School; Kylie Corbitt, Southeastern High School; Xavier Lawrence Baird, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center; and Kylee Hampshire, Tecumseh High School. All students are high school seniors.

Karissa Allen is captain of the basketball team and an active member of the track team, band, and theatre. When not at school, Karissa enjoys running, crocheting and walking her dog, Cocoa. Karissa is the daughter of Dan and Amy Allen.

Xavier Baird is enrolled in the cosmetology program at Springfield Clark Career Technology Center and plans to pursue becoming a barber. He is the son of Sonjiam Baird.

Kylie Corbitt is a member of Student Council, Sources of Strength, volleyball and FFA. Ranked at the top of her class, she is the daughter of Sean and Debbie Corbitt.

Drew Fansler has a 4.0 grade point average, ranking him first in his class while also participating in College Credit Plus. A member of both the National Honor Society and French Honor Society, he plans to study neuroscience at Ohio State University or University of Connecticut. He is the son of Darren and Erika Fansler.

Kylee Hampshire is enrolled in both AP and College Credit Plus courses. A math tutor, she is also a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Junior Optimist, Ohio Student Safety Council, Business Professionals of America and Miami Valley Dance Center Dance Force. The daughter of Bill and Stacy Hampshire, she plans to study pharmaceutical sales and business at Ohio Northern University.

Gavin Imel is an ordained minister, a member of the Art Club and National Art Honor Society, and is pursuing both officiant and notary licenses. His previous honors include being named a Jan Van Gorder Scholar for outstanding scholastic achievement. Son of Alexandria Howell and Thurin Imel, he plans to study pre-mortuary science at Bowling Green State University.

Kylie Locke, a communication intern at Northeastern High School, is also a member of National Honor Society and FFA. The daughter of the Matt and Rebecca Locke, she is also a community volunteer.

Jason Perdue volunteers extensively with the Second Harvest Food Bank and is a member of FFA, Student Government, Big Future Ambassadors and Phi Theta Kappa. Son of Joanna and Jason Perdue, he plans to study business finance at Ohio State University.

Addelynn Ricketts, president of Sources of Strength, is a painter and a member of the varsity volleyball team and both the Spanish and National Honor Societies. Her previous honors include receiving the Ronald Reagan Leadership Award and the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. The daughter of Kim Ricketts, she plans to attend Akron University to major in graphic design.

Maura Simpson is a student leader in both National Honor Society and Student Council. After graduation, she plans to major in exercise science and minor in sports communication. She is the daughter of Cortney Shaffer and Christopher Simpson.

The Luncheon and Awards Ceremony also included a keynote address by Karen Townsend, Ph.D., an award-winning speaker, certified diversity educator and alumna of the University of Dayton, Kentucky State University and Ohio State University. President and CEO of KTownsend Consulting, she also serves on the Board of Directors for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center and The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton. She is a member of the Diversity Advisory Council for the Dayton Business Journal and formerly served on the Community Advisory Board for the Dayton Daily News. Most recently, she was selected by the United States Department of Defense Air Force Research Laboratory to serve as a member of the inaugural Civic Leaders Council. In this capacity, Townsend works with advocates from across the country to advise and collaborate with AFRL leadership to provide connections between civic leader communities and the public.

The event was hosted with Park National Bank, the City of Springfield, Topre and Springfield Links, with additional support provided by the Springfield Foundation and the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.