Clark State Recognizes Spring Inductees

The 2019-20 class of Alpha Nu Lambda, Clark State Community College’s chapter of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), received numerous kudos at the PTK Ohio Region Awards ceremony in March.

Clark State was scheduled to induct new members of Alpha Nu Lambda on April 30, but the ceremony has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Ohio Governor DeWine’s directive for social distancing.

This year’s Alpha Nu Lambda chapter awards included:

Catch a Shining Award for “Accelerated Performance for the 2019 Honors in Actions Conference”

Hosting Award for Honors in Action – Alpha Nu Lambda hosted the Honors in Action Conference in July 2019

Honors in Action Theme Award for Theme #7 Power of Connection

1st Runner Up for the Honors in Action Project

1st Runner Up for Most Distinguished Chapter

2 out of the top 10 chapters (up from No. 7 out of 42 chapters in 2019)

Recognized as a 5-Star chapter

“It is an honor to advise such bright and talented students,” said Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State. “When students participate in opportunities through Phi Theta Kappa, their lives are literally transformed.”

Wiley received the Horizon Advisor Award, and co-advisor Jessica Adams, English instructor at Clark State, was selected for the 2020 Honors Institute.

Kayleen Wiant, chapter recorder, and Karen Greenwood, chapter president, won the Scholar Bowl. Wiant also won the prepared speech contest.

Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin was selected by the Ohio Region of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) to receive the 2020 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction.

This award is given to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students at their colleges. Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over the course of their career.

There are more than 40 PTK chapters in Ohio. To be an eligible candidate for PTK, students must have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours and have a minimum 3.5 grade point average. Clark State students pay $40 of the one-time $80 membership fee due to the support from Dr. Blondin who matches half of the cost for students with College funds. Membership benefits include scholarships; free access to Five Star Competitive Edge, a personal and professional development plan for building marketable skills and an online portfolio; increased pay grade for entry-level federal jobs; tuition discounts; and more.

“We are proud to offer opportunities for our Phi Theta Kappa members to gain valuable leadership skills, participate in community service efforts and work together on meaningful college projects,” said Wiley.

Spring inductees into Alpha Nu Lambda include 43 Clark State students. The students have been invited to participate in the fall 2020 induction scheduled for November 18.

Spring 2020 Alpha Nu Lambda Inductees:

Beavercreek

Maria Burkhardt

Abigail Kalis

Cable

Hannah McManaway

Columbus

DusttinNicholson

Dayton

Kizzy Hope

Musa Khanyile

Julie Sheets

Eaton

Scott Hartman

Fairborn

Erin Hoffman

Gahanna

Julie Rabe

Galloway

Jennafer Sargent

Hilliard

Melissa Cooper

Huber Heights

Brittani Jensen

London

Evan Music

Marysville

Austin Swiatek

Morgan Swiatek

Mechanicsburg

Robert Hill

Ava Mayo

New Carlisle

Katarina Lee

Quincy

Sheila Clarkson

South Charleston

Connor McCorkle

Springfield

Rebecca Agle

Gabrielle Baldridge

Cecily Brunton

Alessa Deal

Seth Flora

Tatyana Guittar

Phyllis Harding

Danielle Hower

Cindy Matharu

Chloe McCormick

Nicolas Sparrow

Ella Stevens

West Jefferson

Jessica Foster

West Liberty

Kelsie Blair

Wilmington

Tessy Hunter

Xenia

Winter Bailey

Emily Graham

Anna Holmes

Misty Kurrek

Jeanne McGlone

Ashley Newsome

Kevin Turvy

###

About Phi Theta Kappa

Established by Missouri two-year college presidents in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming. Today, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2 million members and 1,200 chapters located in 50 United States, U.S. territories, Canada and Germany. In 1929, the American Association of Community Colleges recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges.

About Clark State Community College

Founded in 1962, Clark State Community College has campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek and Bellefontaine, Ohio. Clark State offers the latest degree and certificate options in more than 125 professional fields. The total economic impact of Clark State on Champaign, Clark, Greene and Logan Counties reached approximately $161 million in 2016. Registration is open year-round, and financial aid is available for those who qualify. The next academic term begins May 26, 2020. The Career You Want. The Degree You Need.