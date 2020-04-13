Pet Adoption Center Receives Grant

The SICSA Help Center provides essential services to people and pets affected by crisis situations, like domestic violence, temporary financial hardship, or hospitalization. Through this program, SICSA offers pet food assistance, temporary placement and care of pets, and critical veterinary services. By providing a safety net for their pets, people are better able to address other critical issues in their lives that affect

their overall health and well-being.

“There are many benefits to owning a pet – they can increase opportunities for exercise and socialization, provide physical health benefits, and can help manage loneliness and depression by providing valuable companionship,” said Jessie Sullivan, Director of Adoption and Placement Services, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. “We are excited about a partnership between SICSA and the CareSource Foundation, which we believe provides an opportunity to address the social determinants of health outside the traditional healthcare system.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 health pandemic, SICSA has already provided food to both pet owners and other organizations on the front line, and also helped with the placement of animals in urgent situations. As the pandemic is expected to get worse, SICSA is preparing for an increase in requests, and the CareSource grant investment will allow for additional assistance for pet owners around the Miami Valley at a time when it is critically needed.

The CareSource Foundation works to strengthen the network of critical nonprofit organizations in our communities through strategic grantmaking. Since launching in 2006, the Foundation has awarded more than 1,500 grants and invested over $19 million into nonprofits throughout Ohio who are working to eliminate poverty, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues. “Health care is only one component in the complex lives of our consumers and community,” said Cathy Ponitz, Vice President, CareSource Foundation. “The CareSource Foundation enables us to transcend standard health care and reach into our local communities to better understand and solve social issues. Our grantees have become outstanding partners in our work to eradicate poverty and create healthier families and communities.”

About SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center Originated in 1974, SICSA was created as an alternative to the traditional animal welfare system with a mission of improving the lives of stray animals and promoting pet adoption. Annually, SICSA places over 1,800 dogs and cats, performs over 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries, and provides Humane Education with a focus on Respect, Responsibility, and Empathy to nearly 8,000 youth. In June of 2019, SICSA acquired a pet food franchise known as

Pet Wants Dayton, the proceeds of which directly benefit the organization. Repeatedly awarded the Platinum Seal by Guide Star, the organization runs a Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in Washington Township at 8172 Washington Church Road. The center is open to the public seven days a week for those interested in adopting a companion animal. For more information about SICSA, please visit www.SICSA.org.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multistate health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members. For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.