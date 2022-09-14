Clark State to Host Final Community Forum

Clark State College will hold a second virtual Community Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. to discuss the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) located at 300 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield.

Built in 1993, the award-winning Clark State Performing Arts Center is situated on 5.5 acres in downtown Springfield, Ohio. The 86,000 square foot facility houses rental space that is designed and equipped to accommodate musical performances, theatre presentations, conferences, business meetings and other activities.

Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact at Clark State said the college’s master planning process highlighted that the Performing Arts Center and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center needed a strategic plan.

“In order to plan for the future, an operational and marketing assessment was ideally the next steps,” she said. “The community forums are essential to this process. Quantitative data is equally as important as qualitative data from our stakeholders.”

Jones said the first forum in August allowed leadership and the professionals from Keen Independent Research to listen and respond to stakeholders’ perspectives and questions.

“The second forum will provide another opportunity for stakeholders that were not able to attend the initial forum to share their perspectives,” she said. “As well as sharing recommendations as a result of the assessment.”

Consultant Alex Keen, Associate Principal with Keen Independent, conducted site visits, interviews with Clark State leadership, arts organizations, performing arts center staff and community stakeholders.

Keen’s driving goal throughout his career is to help organizations do great things. As

Associate Principal, he believes that providing independent, credible, and data-driven advice is crucial to inform decision makers and the public. Keen recognizes that every project, no matter the size, is meaningful and has an impact. He strives to make every process collaborative and targeted to solve the questions at hand. Keen believes that through strong quantitative and qualitative research, thoughtful project management, and open and public dialogue, every question can be answered.

“Clark State is looking for ways to maximize the PAC’s value to our students and the community, and we sought out the services of Keen and Associates for their strong background in arts and venue management,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State.

Registration for the September 21 forum is required. You can register online at https://clarkstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctfumvrDgiE9z_Eu17-m6IQ5BkqXA35YxT

Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

In case you missed the first Community Forum that was held on August 2, you can view it in its entirety on the Performing Arts Center website at https://pac.clarkstate.edu/about-us/pac-community-forum/

