Clark State Appoints Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs

Clark State College has appointed Nina Wiley as Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs, effective August 22, 2022.

Wiley has served Clark State for more than 15 years. During this time, she transitioned from the role of Admissions Specialist to Director of Retention Services and Student Life to Dean of Enrollment Services to Dean of Student Engagement and Support Services to her new role—Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs.

“I am honored to serve in the position as Assistant Vice President, Student Affairs. I am dedicated to improving the student experience through a trauma-informed lens and providing strategic leadership for areas within Student Affairs to increase engagement and retention.” Said Wiley. “Committed to being a champion for all students, I strive to reduce barriers, maximize resources and help students reach their full potential.”

Dr. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs at Clark State, said making a difference drives Wiley’s genuine passion to help improve the student experience and reduce barriers.

“She directly oversees Athletics and Student Life, Counseling Services, as well as the Office of Student Support and works to maximize resources for students, while promoting student advocacy,” he said.

Wiley leads the Title III Strengthening Institutions Programming Grant, Trauma-Informed Practices, and works closely with a team of colleagues to provide trainings and opportunities to naturally embed trauma-informed practices into the daily work and interactions at Clark State. She chairs Clark State’s Behavioral Intervention Team, CARE (Concern, Assessment, Respond, Evaluation) Team, Identity Work Group and Sexual Violence Prevention Team with the goal to maintain a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning and work environment. Wiley is also the Primary Designated School Official for International Students and a Phi Theta Kappa advisor. Last year, she was asked to serve as the Title IX Coordinator on behalf of the entire college.

Wiley said in her new role as assistant vice president of student affairs her goal is to continue to prioritize self-care, safety, and wellness through promoting an inclusive and engaging environment for the Clark State community.

“Nina Wiley is a leader’s leader—and all employees and students love and respect her for her advocacy, empathy, mentorship, and culture of care that she has created,” said Kirkman. “She is always looking for ways to help everyone and she is a fierce advocate for students! Nina is like living water, wherever she is there is life…in abundance. Her love for Clark State, Clark State students, and Greater Springfield is just beautiful.”