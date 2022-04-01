Crystal Jones, Vice President for Marketing, Diversity, and Community Impact at Clark State Named to Leadership Ohio Class of 2022

Crystal Jones, Vice President for Marketing, Diversity, and Community Impact at Clark State College has been named to the Leadership Ohio class of Fellows for 2022. She is one of 43 leaders from across the state given the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and perspective of Ohio while contributing to the Leadership Ohio legacy of impact as the organization celebrates its 30th anniversary year.

“This is an outstanding cadre of highly talented and accomplished fellows,” said Nan Baker, president of the board, Leadership Ohio. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group during our 30th anniversary year, which will be intentionally focused on collaboration and impact.”

Jones has over fifteen years of experience in higher education with nine years devoted to industry-specific areas including business, customer service, marketing, healthcare administration, insurance, diversity, and leadership.

“It is an honor to be a Leadership Ohio fellow,” said Jones. “To be acknowledged for your personal and professional passion for change as a visionary, educator, and advocate is encouraging. I look forward to networking, representing Clark State, my hometown, and getting to know my great state better.”

Jones not only has an adoration for higher education, but a lifelong passion for advocacy. Her leadership and experience in supporting individuals and the community is demonstrated through her participation in outreach programs, tutoring, not-for-profit startup, mentoring, and other professional settings. Jones has facilitated a number of Diversity sessions, such as the United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and Springfield Fire Division. She has also served as a panelist on a community-wide discussion for Leaders of Change focusing on social justice, on the Women’s Leadership Panel for Women’s History month, and facilitated a panel focusing on Allyship and Advocacy.

Jones began her educational journey at Clark State College and earned her bachelor’s degrees in organizational leadership and human services from Urbana University. She then attained an MBA with an emphasis in Healthcare Management at American Intercontinental University and is currently pursuing her Doctorate in leadership in higher education at Capella University.

The 2022 Leadership Ohio class is one of the most dynamic in the organization’s history. Each Fellow was nominated and completed a competitive application process to be considered for the class. The fellows come from various backgrounds and communities, with leaders working in innovation and business, state reform, education, and more. They will engage in programming across the state from April through November, and the curriculum and experience will provide a thoughtful opportunity for different perspectives and backgrounds to come together to learn and grow.

“I’m honored to welcome these remarkably visionary and inspiring individuals,” said Dr. Lisa Duty, executive director, Leadership Ohio. “They are now part of a growing network of changemakers and catalysts who are building stronger communities and a stronger Ohio.”

Leadership Ohio’s Alumni go on to occupy positions of influence in leading companies, key government agencies, elected offices, commissions, and Ohio’s boardrooms.

For more information about Leadership Ohio, visit leadershipohio.org.