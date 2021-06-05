Empowering Woman Selected

The Empowering Women – One by One Award presentation will highlight the noon luncheon of the Springfield City Federation of Women’s Clubs on Saturday, June 12th at The Woman’s Town Club, 805 East High Street, according to President Sandy Justice.

Shannon Meadows, Community Development Director for the City of Springfield, will receive the 2021 Empowering Women – One by One Award. Nadine Steele, City Federation Empowering Women Chairperson and First Vice-President, will present Shannon with a framed certificate and blue cobalt glass award at the luncheon. Shannon’s nominator was Springfield resident Harold H. Frost.

Wendy G. Ford, the City Federation’s Empowering Women – One by One Award winner in 2020, will also receive her awards, since the Covid-19 restrictions were fully in force in June of 2020 and the Federation meeting had to be canceled. Wendy’s nominator was Marianne L. Nave.

This City Federation’s annual award presentation began in June 2009 to honor an outstanding woman of the Clark County community who is nominated and selected as an Empowering Woman among her peers.

Luncheon reservations and masks are required, or persons who cannot attend the meal can see the Empowering Women presentation if they arrive by 12:45 PM.

For luncheon reservations or information, call President Justice at (937) 244-7007.