Clark State Welcomes Corey Steinke

Clark State College welcomed Corey Steinke as the new women’s head basketball coach this spring.

Steinke, who has experience as both a basketball player and coach, is said he is looking forward to working at the college level.

“I am very blessed to have been chosen to lead the Lady Eagles Basketball Team,” said Steinke. “Basketball is not only a sport, it is a learning tool for athletes. Being at a two-year college gives me the opportunity to truly know a player and help them achieve their goals down the line.”

Steinke is already in the process of signing new players for the next Lady Eagles basketball season. He said his goal is for the team to be competitive, to promote student athletes and make sure the players are reaching academic standards.

“We are very pleased to welcome Corey Steinke to Clark State,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life at Clark State. “I am certain that Corey will be an aspiring coach for basketball players and a great ambassador for Clark State. His commitment and passion for the game, along with his love for the College, is a winning combination that will strengthen our basketball program and support our efforts to ensure student success in athletics and academics.”

Steinke is a graduate of Wright State University and holds a master’s degree in educational leadership.

He coached junior high boys/girls basketball in Dayton Public Schools from 2005-2010; varsity girls basketball at Ponitz High School from 2010-2015; junior varsity girls basketball at Bethel High School 2015-2016; and varsity girls basketball at Bethel High School through the last season.

Steinke has been teaching for 15 years and served as a Dean of Students in Dayton Public Schools for 1.5 years. He has also coached baseball, softball and track teams.

“My teams volunteer in the community and also volunteer in the systems as well,” said Steinke. “Being a positive role model that gives each student the best chance of learning life lessons, being open and honest, showing your students you are human as well and having the trust of my students and families are my main teaching philosophies.”

McCulla said Steinke is a coach who knows the area and the state of Ohio basketball landscape extremely well.

“He is an outstanding coach, a great recruiter and runs a first-class overall program,” said McCulla. “We are so excited to welcome Corey to the Clark State Family.”

Steinke, whose wife Julie is also a nursing student at Clark State, said he is looking forward to building relationships with the players.

“They are here to play basketball and be educated,” he said. “They are here to better themselves. The college is amazing. I wanted to be a part of the community atmosphere.”

Coach Steinke and the Lady Eagles basketball team will also be hosting a girls basketball camp for students in grades 3 through 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 29 through July 1. The cost is $55 per player and includes a t-shirt. Space is limited. Registration is now open at: http://bit.ly/CSBasketball