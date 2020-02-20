Fill an Empty Bowl

Empty Bowls of Champaign County is a fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark and Logan Counties. Hosted by Urbana University, the event offers patrons a beautifully hand-crafted bowl and a simple meal of soup and bread for $15 per person. This year the event will take place February 27, 2020. Empty Bowls is organized through the efforts of a steering committee composed of Urbana University staff and students, Graham staff and students, and Second Harvest Food Bank staff. Soups and breads are donated by local restaurants.

“Empty Bowls is a wonderful way for Second Harvest Food Bank to bring the community together. The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses, restaurants, and individuals joining together in raising awareness to end hunger. We look forward to seeing you on February 27th, said Tyra Jackson, Executive Director Second Harvest Food Bank.

The fundraising goal for 2020 is $18,000. The funds raised will allow Second Harvest Food Bank to continue product distribution services including mobile pantriesand senior food boxes to food insecure Champaign County residents.

As the only food bank in Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes over 5.5 million pounds of food annually, with over half a million pounds going directly to Champaign County. Second Harvest Food Bank’s daily operation consists of sourcing and gathering food, sorting and cataloging the food, then warehousing the inventory to be distributed to agency members throughout a three- county service area.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. Second Harvest Food Bank is responsible for safe handling of all food products adhering to state and federal guidelines including providing member oversight to pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

For information or to become a sponsor of this year’s Empty Bowl’s event, please contact Tyra L. Jackson at 937-325-8715 ext. 112 or tjackson@theshfb.org