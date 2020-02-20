Primary care physician joins BWC as chief medical officer

COLUMBUS — A primary care physician joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) today as the agency’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Bradley J. Lewis, a family practice physician from Groveport, will oversee all medical components of BWC and direct medical policy.

“Dr. Lewis has had an impressive career as a physician, and I welcome his expertise and guidance as we build policy and programs that lead to the best possible outcomes for Ohio’s injured workers,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud.

Dr. Lewis served as Franklin County coroner from 2000 to 2008 before returning to private practice full time. He said he wanted to work in public service again so he could use his 30 years of experience to touch lives on a bigger scale.

“I think it’s an obligation of any citizen to give back to their community and state, to pay it forward, as Woody Hayes used to say, and chip in when people need help,” said Dr. Lewis, adding he will phase out of private practice over the next two months.

Dr. Lewis is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, where he later served as a clinical instructor and assistant professor. He also has worked as an independent contractor for the state agency Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. He served as a village councilman in Groveport from 1993 to 1997.

A native of Hubbard, Ohio, near Youngstown, he is married to Dr. Elaine Lewis, an internist. They have two grown sons.