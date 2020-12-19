Graduates Receive Pins

Clark State Community College held a virtual pinning ceremony for the fall 2020 graduating nurses who completed their programs of study.

“I’m incredibly proud of our RN and PN graduates,” said Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services at Clark State. “Each one of them has worked so hard to complete the program in the face of incredible challenges. No one could have predicted COVID-19 would force these nursing students to finish their program through virtual instruction while encountering new challenges at their clinical facilities. Yet, our nursing students faced each of these hurdles with grit, determination and resilience. They are ready to have a positive impact on our region during a time when we desperately need healthcare workers.”

The Registered Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield and Beavercreek locations. The Practical Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield campus as well as at the Bellefontaine location at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. Both nursing programs have daytime and evening/weekend enrollment options.

The Registered Nursing virtual pinning ceremony can be viewed online at:https://youtu.be/HfLbsTjtWEw.

The Practical Nursing virtual pinning ceremony can be viewed online at:https://youtu.be/sQlwuelQ6gQ.

2020 Registered Nursing Graduates

Bellefontaine
Ashley Defibaugh

Celina
Nicholas Scott

Centerville
Florence Mbarga

Chillicothe
Jenae Arledge

Clayton
Jessica Thomas

Columbus
Shalice Allen
Renaud Bungwa Dobgima

Dayton
Amia Alston
Megan Coleman
Keiana Davis
Monique Freeman
Nick Gamberdella
Myecia Johnson
Shelby Nance

Fairfield
Clementine Mesa

Galloway
Mariama Balde

Groveport
Aicha Sow

Huntsville
Jessica Macksey

Kenton
Bailey Koehler

Kettering
Josiane Nyirashombo
Jason Parriman

Lebanon
Kevin Moore

Lewis Center
Musna Osman

London
Kayleen Wiant
Brittany Miller

Lynchburg
Meranda Pingleton

Marysville
Andrew Jones
Brittaney Conover

Mason
Shivangi Kumar

Medway
Courtney Chapman
Terri Gess

Miamisburg
Kaitlyn Schockman

Middletown
Mary Mattingly

New Carlisle
Megan Morris

North Hampton
Harley Harkins

Oxford
Scott Hartman

Pickerington
Ryan Foley

Reynoldsburg
Patricia Ocran

Riverside
Catherine Onyeche

Sabina
Teresa Wisecup

Springboro
Ernestine Horton

Springfield
Christina Allison
Miranda Bayes
Elizabeth Hazelbaker
Tiana Moss
Hana Oliver
DesarieOppy
Edith Ray
John Sheppard
Sullivan Tossey
Shanice Madison
Pamela Thornsbury

Tipp City
Sabina Chakhalidze

Trotwood
Vivian Agha

Urbana
John Dale
Kristine Faulkner
Kylie McGuire

West Alexandria
Bailey Schwaberow

West Carrollton
Messhilah Poindexter Powell

West Liberty
Alexandria Calland

Williamsburg
Jennifer Wiesmann

Winchester
Christopher Murphy

Xenia
Jonathan Everetts
Jeffrey Ewry
Courtney Shroyer

2020 Practical Nursing Graduates

Bellefontaine
Blazie Scherer
DanishaArtis
Ginger Allmon
Meleah Carothers
Michael Dau

Cable
Laura Sells

Cincinnati
ChancelineTengomoh

Columbus
Jordan Howells

Dayton
AndreayaPardue
Dajanae Lindsey
Esther Candela
Sherri Landers

Fairborn
Kenya James

Galloway
Hailey Hubler

Huber Heights
Dana Shackleford

Jamestown
Stephanie Schuster
Tawyna Pruitt

Kettering
Ke’Andra Bower

Lima
Kayla Dethlefsen

London
Ashley Burris

Marysville
Lori Cross

Medway
Erin Jenkins

North Lewisburg
Letisha Inskeep

Pataskala
Ketorya Lay

Raymond
Ciera Marchal

Reynoldsburg
Lisa Davis-Sheikhi

Riverside
Kaylyn Dawson

Rushsylvania
Cortney Catterson

Springfield
LaNitra Thomas
Mason Garrett
Sarah Eichie

Trotwood
LaToya Worsley

Urbana
Aleksandra Loppe
Heather Downs

Xenia
Jeanne McGlone
MeganEliseBenchie Adams
Michaela Crouch