Graduates Receive Pins

Clark State Community College held a virtual pinning ceremony for the fall 2020 graduating nurses who completed their programs of study.

“I’m incredibly proud of our RN and PN graduates,” said Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services at Clark State. “Each one of them has worked so hard to complete the program in the face of incredible challenges. No one could have predicted COVID-19 would force these nursing students to finish their program through virtual instruction while encountering new challenges at their clinical facilities. Yet, our nursing students faced each of these hurdles with grit, determination and resilience. They are ready to have a positive impact on our region during a time when we desperately need healthcare workers.”

The Registered Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield and Beavercreek locations. The Practical Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield campus as well as at the Bellefontaine location at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. Both nursing programs have daytime and evening/weekend enrollment options.

The Registered Nursing virtual pinning ceremony can be viewed online at:https://youtu.be/HfLbsTjtWEw.

The Practical Nursing virtual pinning ceremony can be viewed online at:https://youtu.be/sQlwuelQ6gQ.

2020 Registered Nursing Graduates

Bellefontaine

Ashley Defibaugh

Celina

Nicholas Scott

Centerville

Florence Mbarga

Chillicothe

Jenae Arledge

Clayton

Jessica Thomas

Columbus

Shalice Allen

Renaud Bungwa Dobgima

Dayton

Amia Alston

Megan Coleman

Keiana Davis

Monique Freeman

Nick Gamberdella

Myecia Johnson

Shelby Nance

Fairfield

Clementine Mesa

Galloway

Mariama Balde

Groveport

Aicha Sow

Huntsville

Jessica Macksey

Kenton

Bailey Koehler

Kettering

Josiane Nyirashombo

Jason Parriman

Lebanon

Kevin Moore

Lewis Center

Musna Osman

London

Kayleen Wiant

Brittany Miller

Lynchburg

Meranda Pingleton

Marysville

Andrew Jones

Brittaney Conover

Mason

Shivangi Kumar

Medway

Courtney Chapman

Terri Gess

Miamisburg

Kaitlyn Schockman

Middletown

Mary Mattingly

New Carlisle

Megan Morris

North Hampton

Harley Harkins

Oxford

Scott Hartman

Pickerington

Ryan Foley

Reynoldsburg

Patricia Ocran

Riverside

Catherine Onyeche

Sabina

Teresa Wisecup

Springboro

Ernestine Horton

Springfield

Christina Allison

Miranda Bayes

Elizabeth Hazelbaker

Tiana Moss

Hana Oliver

DesarieOppy

Edith Ray

John Sheppard

Sullivan Tossey

Shanice Madison

Pamela Thornsbury

Tipp City

Sabina Chakhalidze

Trotwood

Vivian Agha

Urbana

John Dale

Kristine Faulkner

Kylie McGuire

West Alexandria

Bailey Schwaberow

West Carrollton

Messhilah Poindexter Powell

West Liberty

Alexandria Calland

Williamsburg

Jennifer Wiesmann

Winchester

Christopher Murphy

Xenia

Jonathan Everetts

Jeffrey Ewry

Courtney Shroyer

2020 Practical Nursing Graduates

Bellefontaine

Blazie Scherer

DanishaArtis

Ginger Allmon

Meleah Carothers

Michael Dau

Cable

Laura Sells

Cincinnati

ChancelineTengomoh

Columbus

Jordan Howells

Dayton

AndreayaPardue

Dajanae Lindsey

Esther Candela

Sherri Landers

Fairborn

Kenya James

Galloway

Hailey Hubler

Huber Heights

Dana Shackleford

Jamestown

Stephanie Schuster

Tawyna Pruitt

Kettering

Ke’Andra Bower

Lima

Kayla Dethlefsen

London

Ashley Burris

Marysville

Lori Cross

Medway

Erin Jenkins

North Lewisburg

Letisha Inskeep

Pataskala

Ketorya Lay

Raymond

Ciera Marchal

Reynoldsburg

Lisa Davis-Sheikhi

Riverside

Kaylyn Dawson

Rushsylvania

Cortney Catterson

Springfield

LaNitra Thomas

Mason Garrett

Sarah Eichie

Trotwood

LaToya Worsley

Urbana

Aleksandra Loppe

Heather Downs

Xenia

Jeanne McGlone

MeganEliseBenchie Adams

Michaela Crouch