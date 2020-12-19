Graduates Receive Pins

Clark State Community College held a virtual pinning ceremony for the fall 2020 graduating nurses who completed their programs of study.
“I’m incredibly proud of our RN and PN graduates,” said Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services at Clark State. “Each one of them has worked so hard to complete the program in the face of incredible challenges. No one could have predicted COVID-19 would force these nursing students to finish their program through virtual instruction while encountering new challenges at their clinical facilities. Yet, our nursing students faced each of these hurdles with grit, determination and resilience. They are ready to have a positive impact on our region during a time when we desperately need healthcare workers.”
The Registered Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield and Beavercreek locations. The Practical Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield campus as well as at the Bellefontaine location at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. Both nursing programs have daytime and evening/weekend enrollment options.
The Registered Nursing virtual pinning ceremony can be viewed online at:https://youtu.be/HfLbsTjtWEw.
The Practical Nursing virtual pinning ceremony can be viewed online at:https://youtu.be/sQlwuelQ6gQ.
