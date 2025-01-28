GRANT AWARD WEDNESDAY

NOTE: Grants announced today should not be considered an exhaustive list.These five new grant awards are part of more than $51 million allocated for the 2024 Regional Grant Cycle and were selected from 1,442 funding requests totaling $581 million from organizations statewide. Grantees were chosen in a collaborative process that included input from the OneOhio Regions, Expert Panel, Grant Oversight Committee and Board of Directors.



The OneOhio Recovery Foundation’s Board of Directors has given preliminary approval for a small number of additional grant awards. This approval authorizes Foundation staff to negotiate grant agreements with recipient organizations, and awards are publicly announced once grantee organizations complete the grant verification process.



All 2024 Regional Grant Cycle awards are expected to be announced by the next Board of Directors meeting scheduled for February 12. A complete list of recipients can be found at OneOhioFoundation.com/GrantAwards.



The 2024 Regional Grant Cycle is just the first of several grant opportunities to come. Organizations and leaders seeking to submit applications in the future can sign-up on the Foundation’s website here to receive updates.