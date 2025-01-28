GRANT AWARD WEDNESDAY

OneOhio Recovery Foundation Announces Five New Grant Awards Totaling $1 Million to Support Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Efforts Across OhioCOLUMBUS, OH – Today the OneOhio Recovery Foundation announced it has awarded more than $1 million in grants to support five projects across the state to help combat substance misuse by supporting prevention, treatment and recovery efforts across Ohio.

“Grant dollars are not just funds; they are opportunities in action,” said Alisha Nelson, OneOhio executive director. “Through these programs, OneOhio grant dollars will become a lifeline to deliver hope, empower recovery, and build communities where healing thrives.” New OneOhio Grantees:
NOTE: Grants announced today should not be considered an exhaustive list.These five new grant awards are part of more than $51 million allocated for the 2024 Regional Grant Cycle and were selected from 1,442 funding requests totaling $581 million from organizations statewide. Grantees were chosen in a collaborative process that included input from the OneOhio Regions, Expert Panel, Grant Oversight Committee and Board of Directors.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation’s Board of Directors has given preliminary approval for a small number of additional grant awards. This approval authorizes Foundation staff to negotiate grant agreements with recipient organizations, and awards are publicly announced once grantee organizations complete the grant verification process.

All 2024 Regional Grant Cycle awards are expected to be announced by the next Board of Directors meeting scheduled for February 12. A complete list of recipients can be found at OneOhioFoundation.com/GrantAwards.

The 2024 Regional Grant Cycle is just the first of several grant opportunities to come. Organizations and leaders seeking to submit applications in the future can sign-up on the Foundation’s website here to receive updates.