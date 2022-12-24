Memorial Health Announces Holiday Card Design Winner

Marysville, Ohio – At its core, Memorial Health has a heart for the communities and residents it serves. During the holidays, the healthcare organization takes the opportunity to celebrate the work of a local young artist, and in addition, contributes to charities making a difference in the region.

For fourteen years, Memorial Health has undertaken an annual holiday card design contest with local schools. Zaydee Cox, a fourth grader at West Liberty-Salem Elementary School, won this year’s Memorial Health Holiday Card Design Contest. Cox received a $100 gift card from Memorial for her artistic endeavors. Pictured at the award presentation, left to right, is Kevin, Zaydee, and Susan Cox, along with Kirsten Hoelscher, Marketing & PR Specialist at Memorial.

The Memorial Health Board of Trustees also recently voted to contribute to the holiday efforts of local community organizations who help Union and Champaign County residents in need.

Melanie Ziegler, Memorial Health Vice President of Community Engagement, notified nine non-profits about the donations, including Care Train of Union County, Community Christmas in Urbana, the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Hope Center, Milford Center Food Pantry, North Union Personal Needs Pantry, Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry of Mechanicsburg, Plain City Daily Needs Assistance, and The Caring Kitchen of Urbana.

“We applaud the unwavering efforts of these organizations every year, but even more so during the last few years,” comments Ziegler. “Memorial is proud to stand alongside these groups in the communities we serve and it brings great joy to support them as they continue to provide much-needed assistance for our area residents.”