NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News



Maple Sugaring

The Maple Sugaring program is for ages 8 & older and will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Snyder Park Clubhouse shelter house. Celebrate National Maple Sugaring Day by learning all about maple sugaring. Learn how to identify a sugar maple tree with a short walk at Snyder Park. Find out what it takes to tap a maple tree to prepare for the upcoming maple sugaring season to prepare your own natural maple syrup. Have the opportunity to sample maple sugar goodies. This program is free of charge and registration is required by December 14. For more information call the National Trail Parks and Recreation District at 937-328-7275.

Jingle Bell Trail

The Jingle Bell Trail will be December 19 – 21 at the Kirby Preserve at Old Reid Park. Take a winter walk on the Jingle Bell Trail to search for holiday bells hidden in the evergreen trees. When you find a bell, give one a jingle and take a photo. Park in the tennis court parking area and walk to the entrance of the Kirby Preserve. Follow the Jingle Bell Trail signs. Send your photo to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov. Take one bell ornament home to enjoy. For more information call NTPRD at 937-328-7275.

The Story of Santa

The Story of Santa is for youth ages 5-9 and will be held on Wednesday, December 21 from 1:30 – 3:00 pm at the Bethel Township Community Center. Discover the history of St. Nicholas. Participants will listen to a story, make some crafts and write a letter to Santa. Light refreshments will be available. The program is free and registration is required by December 16. Registration is available online, in person or by calling 937-328-7275.

Welcome Winter Hike

The Welcome Winter Hike is for ages 6 & Up and will be held on Wednesday, December 21 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at Old Reid Park and the Kirby Preserve. Celebrate the start of winter during this guided nature hike in the park. Learn how plants, insects and local wildlife prepare and survive the winter. The hike is free and registration is required. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Kids Morning Out

Kids Morning Out is for youth ages 6-14 and will be held on Thursday, December 22 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Youth will enjoy a fun morning full of games, crafts, music, hike and more while parents finish up last minute shopping.The registration fee is $15 and the registration deadline is December 16. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Go to ntprd.org to check out the Trail Hikers schedule. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.