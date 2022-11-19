Memorial Hospital Nationally Recognized with Two Prestigious Patient Safety Awards

Marysville, Ohio – Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to patient safety and quality enhancements, Memorial Hospital has announced the organization has earned two prestigious national ratings for safe patient care.

First, Memorial Hospital has earned a five-star quality rating in patient care by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) summary star ratings.

“We are honored to be recognized as a five-star facility,” shares Chip Hubbs, President and CEO of Memorial Health. “Our mission focuses on providing our patients with an exceptional experience while in our care at Memorial Hospital. Receiving this five out of five rating from CMS demonstrates the continuation of our reputation as a high-performing healthcare system with caring, expert team members, physicians, and providers.”

Memorial Hospital was one of only 429 hospitals out of 3,094 in the United States to have earned the highly sought after five stars in patient care by CMS. The ratings provide consumers a comparison tool that can be used to help make informed decisions about their healthcare. Memorial Hospital encourages patients to use Care Compare as another measure in their healthcare provider selection process. For more details and a complete listing of all hospitals’ ratings, visit medicare.gov/care-compare.

Secondly, Memorial Hospital also achieved “Straight A” recognition in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the nation’s most prestigious honor for patient safety. This recognition is awarded in step with a grade of “A” in the fall 2022 announcement, marking nine straight “A’s” in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

Hubbs comments, “Delivering safe care requires an all-team approach. We are proud of our entire Memorial Hospital staff, as they continue to demonstrate their focus on elevating the safety and well-being of our patients to a level that has earned us nine consecutive ‘A’ grade safety awards.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer‐reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 47 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.