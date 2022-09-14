Attention Families!

Springfield Promise Neighborhood in coordination with the Springfield Promise Neighborhood Association, will be having a free cooking class at 1408 Clifton Avenue Church Of God, Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30p.m.

Families will have access to free produce from our garden and will receive easy recipes to incorporate at home.

Students who attend with their families will also receive PBIS points!

We hope to see you there!