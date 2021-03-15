NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Finding Finnegan

Leprechauns are sneaky and tricky, or so we have been told. Follow the clues to find Finnegan hiding in New Carlisle, South Charleston and Northridge. Visit the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Facebook page or go to ntprd.org for the weekly clues to find Finnegan at each location. Take a picture of Finnegan and send it to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Finding Finnegan will end on March 21.

Cardboard Classic

The Cardboard Classic will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm at the NTPRD Chiller. Bring your pre-constructed bobsled and race for the gold. Teams of one or two will push the sled while the pilot guides it towards the finish line. All participants must wear face coverings and athletic shoes. Helmets are recommended and available. Prizes will be awarded for race winners and most creative sled. Participants must pre-register and space is limited. The registration fee is $5 and the deadline to register is March 18.For more information go to ntprd.org

Nature Eggsplorers Activity Kit

Learn about animals that hatch from eggs with this fun activity kit. The kit is available to children ages 3-8. Each kit includes crafts and activities along with supplies to have your own egg hunt. An educational video about eggs will be included. The kit fee is $15 and the deadline to register is March 19. Kit will be available for pick-up March 30-31. Registration is available

Waterfowl Walk

A Waterfowl Walk is scheduled for Friday, March 26 from 8:00 am – 9:30 am at Old Reid Park. Look for ducks and other water birds during this spring morning walk. Pre-registration is required and available online or by calling 937-328-7275. Social distancing will be followed and face coverings are required.

Pilates Fitness Class

A 6-week spring session of Pilates will begin on Wednesday, March 31 – May 5 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Pilates is stretching and strengthening. This class will focus on core awareness, strength, balance and flexibility. The class will follow strict social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. The registration fee is $45 and the registration deadline is March 24. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.