NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Yappy Hour Yappy Hour is for adults ages 21 and older and will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Bring your 4-legged friend out to enjoy live music with a cold beverage. Local vendors will be on site with educational information. Pets must be on a leash. Yappy Hour is sponsored by Wet Your Whiskers.

Health Nuts

Health Nuts is for youth ages 7-12 and will be held on Friday, June11 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am at Snyder Park. Health Nuts combines health and environmental education with fun outdoor games, activities and healthy eating topics. Participants will explore nature, learn how to be more physically active and eat healthier during this free program. Registration is required by June 9. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Family Fitness Walk

A Family Fitness Walk will be held on Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at the Eagle City Soccer Complex. Celebrate Family Health and Fitness Day with this family walk. Celebrated the second Saturday in June each year, this special day promotes the importance of parks and recreation in keeping communities healthy. This program is free and registration is required by June 10. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Read With the Trees

Read With the Trees is for children ages 4-7 along with a parent and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Snyder Park. Enjoy the benefits of reading and literature while experiencing nature. Participants will listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and explore nature. This program is free and registration is required by June 14. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Summer Tree Identification Walk

A Summer Tree Identification Walk for ages 10 & older will take place on Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Snyder Park. Summer is a great time to get outdoors and learn how to identify our local native trees. Participants will learn the common trees found in Snyder Park during this summer walk. Registration is required and available online or by calling 937-328-7275.

Trail Riders

Trail Riders is for adults ages 18 & over and is held on Mondays at 10:00 am. These guided, self-paced bike rides are 10-12mph and explore our local multi-use trails while promoting fitness and fun. Registration is required by the Friday prior. The complete Trail Riders schedule is available at ntprd.org

Trail Hikers Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Rebert Pike Nature Park. These guided, self-paced hikes will allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is open to adults ages 18 & older and held on Tuesdays at 9:00 am. The walk on June 15 will meet at the South Charleston Trail Depot to walk on the Ohio to Erie Trail. Trail Walkers is a walking program which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided, self-paced walks will be held on the Simon Kenton Trail and meeting at Eagle City Soccer Complex. Registration is required and available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Tot Tennis