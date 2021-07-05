NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Clue

Clue will be held July 6 – 31 at Snyder Park. Search Snyder Park for clues to help solve the biggest mystery of the summer. The new flowers in the gardens keep turning up missing! New clues will be shared each week. Search the park and our clue book carefully for helpful hints. E-mail us for a clue book to help keep track of your clues during your search. For more information call 937-328-PARK.

Wildlife Gardener

Wildlife Gardener is for youth ages 7-12 and is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am at the NTPRD Administration Building gardens. Youth will have fun learning about plants, animals and habitats in the garden while participating in fun garden activities, games and crafts. The registration fee is $10 and the deadline to register is July 9.

Grandpals Fishing Frenzy

Grandpals Fishing Frenzy is for all ages and scheduled for Saturday, July 17 from 8:00 am – 9:30 am at Old Reid Park. Bring your Grandpa, Grandma, or any Grandpal to a fun morning of fishing. Registration includes mill worms, water, and a small snack. Please bring your own fishing poles. The registration fee is $5 per pair and the registration deadline is July 13. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Read With the Trees

Read With the Trees is for children ages 4-7 along with a parent or guardian and will be held on Wednesday, July 21 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am in Snyder Park. Enjoy the benefits of reading and literature while experiencing nature. Participants will listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and explore nature. This program is free and registration is required by July 16.

Summer Letterbox Adventure The Summer Letterbox Adventure is for all ages and will run through August 27. Pick-up a Summer Letterbox Booklet and find clues to help you locate the letterboxes hidden in local parks and agencies including National Trail Parks and Recreation District, the Clark County Park District, New Carlisle Library and the Springfield Museum of Art. Register to be eligible for prizes by going to ntprd .org or by calling 937-328-7275. Summer Letterbox Booklets are available at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building, New Carlisle Library or the Springfield Museum of Art. The sponsor of the Summer Letterbox Adventure is Clark Soil and Water Conservation District. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Riders

Trail Riders is for adults ages 18 & over and will be held on Monday, July 12 on the Simon Kenton Trail and meeting at the Eagle City Soccer Complex. These guided, self-paced bike rides are 10-12mph and explore our local multi-use trails while promoting fitness and fun. Registration is required by the Friday prior. The complete Trail Riders schedule is available at ntprd .org

Trail Hikers Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am. The 1st, 3rd & 5th Wednesday of the month is held at Rebert Pike Nature Park and at the Kirby Preserve on the 2nd and 4th. These guided, self-paced hikes will allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Registration is required and space is limited. Registration is available online by going to ntprd .org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is open to adults ages 18 & older and held on Tuesdays at 9:00 am. The walk on July 13 will meet at Eagle City Soccer Complex to walk on the Simon Kenton Trail. Trail Walkers is a walking program which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided, self-paced walks will be held on the Simon Kenton Trail and meeting at Eagle City Soccer Complex. Registration is required and available online by going to ntprd .org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Tot Tennis

Tot Tennis is for children ages 5-7 and will be held July 19-22 at the GISA Tennis Courts. The AM session is from 9:00 – 9:30 am and the PM session is 5:30 – 6:00 pm. Tot Tennis is a basic introduction to tennis with an emphasis on fun with games and drills.The registration fee is $25 and the registration deadline is July 16.

Youth Tennis Lessons

Youth Tennis Lessons is for ages 8-12 and will be held AM and PM hours the week of July 19-22 at the GISA Tennis Courts. The AM session is from 9:30 am – 10:30 am and the evening session is from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Participants will learn the rules and etiquette along with the fundamentals of the game.The registration fee is $45 and the deadline to register is July 16. For more information call 937-328-PARK.

Youth Fall Soccer