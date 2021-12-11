NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Holiday Cheers Holiday Cheers is a program for adults ages 21 & over and will be held at the Snyder Park Clubhouse on Monday, December 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Learn how to make festive beverages and start a new holiday tradition. Participants will receive instruction and recipes to take home and make for family and friends. The registration fee is $20 and the registration deadline is December 8 Trail Tots Trail Tots is for children ages 3-5 along with an adult and will take place on Thursday, December 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the NTPRD Administration Building. This nature based outdoor program is designed to allow your tot to explore the outdoors in winter with sensory-play, music and nature walks. It will help foster a sense of wonder and develop respect for our natural world. The registration fee is $8 and the deadline to register is December 10. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275. . Welcome Winter Hike The Welcome Winter Hike is for ages 6 & older and will take place at the Rebert Pike Nature Park on Saturday, December 18 from 10:00 -11:00 am. Learn how our local wildlife welcomes winter on this guided nature hike. Find out how animals, insects and plants prepare for and survive the winter. Registration is required and the deadline to register is December 13.

Anime Club JR

Anime Club Junior is for youth ages 8-12 and will be held Thursday, December 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the NTPRD Administration Building. Get together with friends who love anime and manga as much as you do. Club meetings will involve discussing your favorite anime, learning more about Japanese culture, watching anime, drawing, and more. The registration fee is $5 and the deadline to register is December 10.

Anime Club

Anime Club is for youth ages 13-15 and will be held on Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Get together with friends who love anime and manga as much as you do! Club meetings will involve discussing our favorite anime, learning more about Japanese culture, watching anime, drawing and more. The registration fee is $5 and the deadline to register is December 13. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.prg or in person at the NTPRD Administration Building.

Early Childhood Art Exploration