NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz

The Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz is September 5 – 15 at Old Reid Park, Kirby Preserve & George Rogers Clark Park. In celebration of pollinators, create a snapshot of the variety of local wildlife in our parks. It is a fun challenge to see how many pollinators and pollinator friendly plants you can find. It is easy to participate; simply make observations on your own INaturalist app. Take pictures of a pollinator or plants to see what wildlife is present, and contribute to a scientific inventory of pollinator species. Participate on any of the scheduled dates at Old Reid Park & George Rogers Clark Park from dawn to dusk.

Crafty Cards

Crafty Cards is for ages 16 & older and will be held on Monday, September 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Crafty Cards is a fun filled time out with friends or if you need some “me” time. Supplies and instructions are provided for 4-5 projects. Participants work at their own pace and skill level. The registration fee is $15 per class and the deadline to register is September 7. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Let’s Chalk About It

Let’s Chalk About It is for youth ages 8-17 and will be held on Wednesday, September 13 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at Davey Moore Park. Have you always wanted to participate in Chalfest and didn’t know where to begin? These fun, informal programs will help teach you all the basics of chalk art. Not interested in competing, but love making art? You are welcome to join this free program. All supplies will be provided. This program is held in partnership with Project Jericho. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Pilates

A 6-week session of Pilates will begin Wednesday, September 13 – October 18 from 9:00 – 10:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. This class is for ages 18 & older and is a low-impact form of exercise that aims to strengthen and tone muscles as well as build strength and balance. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is September 11. For more information call 937-328-7275.

The Life and Times of Johnny Appleseed

The Life and Times of Johnny Appleseed is for ages 5-12 (along with a caregiver) and will be held on Thursday, September 14 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the Davidson Interpretive Center. Learn about the life of John Chapman AKA Johnny Appleseed. Participants will have the opportunity to make a craft. The registration fee is $10 and the deadline to register is September 11. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Nature Discovery Hike

A Nature Discovery Hike is for ages 18 & older and scheduled for Friday, September 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at George Rogers Clark Park. This hike is a great time to get outside in nature and lean together. You can even participate in the Parks for Pollinators challenge during this hike. Hike is not fast paced. This hike is free and registration is required by September 13.

Simply Salsa

Simply Salsa is for ages 16 & older and will be held on Friday, September 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Learn to make three homemade salsas using fresh ingredients. Each participant will leave with a sample of each along with the recipes. The registration fee is $15 per person and the deadline to register is September 11.

History Chat

History Chat is for ages 16 & older and will be held on Thursday, September 21 from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at the Davidson Interpretive Center. Author Dave Nolin will discuss his book “Discovery and Renewal on Huffman Prairie”. Learn about the natural history of prairies and restoration efforts. Dave has helped to protect and preserve natural spaces in our region. He has been actively involved in the protection and restoration of the Huffman Prairie State Natural Landmark since 1984 and the Beaver Creek Wetlands. He served as director of conservation for Five Rivers MetroParks, where he led the land acquisition and habitat management programs. Registration is free for this program. Registration is required and is available online or by calling 937-328-7275 or 937-882-6000. The deadline to register is September 18.

Wuffstock

Wuffstock is for all ages and will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 9:30 am – 2:00 pm at Snyder Park. Wuffstock is a celebration of all things canine. Check out local pet services and pet-friendly vendors. A pet memorial will be from 9:30 – 10:00 am and hosted by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Pet Crematory. The Performance Dogs of Ohio will perform at 11:00 am and 12:30 pm. Project Jericho will present a Pup Portrait Kids Station. Enjoy music, dog performances, food trucks, balloon art and more at this historic dog friendly event. Vendors interested in booth space should call 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 to walk on the Simon Kenton Trail and will meet at the Eagle City Soccer Complex. Trail Walkers is a guided walking program which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided walks will get you moving outdoors while you learn more about local trails. Before the first walk participants must complete a yearly registration form. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers is for ages 18 & older and scheduled for Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Old Reid Park/Kirby Preserve, New Reid Park and Rebert Pike Nature Park. These guided, self paced hikes allow you to explore our local natural environments. Wear hiking boots, all trails are natural. Hikers must complete a yearly registration form before their first hike. For the Trail Hikers complete schedule go to ntprd.org.

Trail Riders

Trail Riders is for adults ages 18 & older and will be held on Monday, September 11 from 10:00 – 11:30 am to ride on the Simon Kenton Trail and will meet at the Eagle City Soccer Complex. Trail Riders is a guided cycling program that promotes health and recreation. These paced rides are an average speed of 10-12 mph and explore Clark County’s local bike trails. Helmets are required. Registration is required prior to the first ride. For the complete Trail Riders schedule go to ntprd.org.

Trail Rollers

Trail Rollers is for ages 18 & older and is held on Fridays from 9:00- 10:00 am at the Eagle City Soccer Complex. This program is designed for those on wheels and their caregivers. Only non-motorized wheeled strollers are welcome to stroll along our trails. Great for parents or caregivers looking to get out of the house, get exercise and meet new people. Only pets in strollers are permitted on this walk. This program is free and registration is required. For more information call 937-328-7275.