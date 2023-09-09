Springfield Foundation: 75 Years of Transforming Lives in Clark County

The Springfield Foundation proudly announces its upcoming 75th Anniversary Celebration on October 5th, a momentous occasion to honor a rich history of community impact. Since its establishment in 1948, the Foundation has played a vital role in supporting the Clark County community. From its humble beginnings, where the first grants in 1953 totaled less than $600, the Foundation has steadily grown to distribute over $5 million annually to nonprofits through the establishment of endowment funds, scholarships, discretionary grants, and estate planning.

Highlighting the event will be the recognition of the esteemed Legacy Society members. These individuals have left planned gifts and bequests, showcasing their enduring commitment to the Springfield Foundation’s mission and ensuring the community’s ongoing prosperity. The Legacy Society members represent the epitome of philanthropy, serving as an inspiration for future generations to continue the tradition of giving back.

The Springfield Foundation will also present the inaugural Catalyst of Change Award, honoring a non-profit organization that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Foundation will present the Homer C. Corry Award, which honors a community partner who has shown dedication and commitment to the power of philanthropy through their work on the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Lastly, the Foundation will announce its upcoming initiative that will make a powerful, positive impact on our community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the Springfield Foundation’s 75th anniversary and the incredible impact it has had on the Clark County community over the years,” said Suzie Carey, Executive Director of the Foundation. “This event will be a moment of gratitude, inspiration, and recognition. Join us in this celebration as we continue shaping a brighter future for our community.”

The 75th Anniversary Celebration will take place on October 5th, 2023, at 5:30pm at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. Tickets for this momentous event are priced at $50 and can be purchased online at www.SpringfieldFoundation.org.

For more information about the Springfield Foundation, please visit our website or contact the Foundation directly at info@SpringfieldFoundation.org.