The second annual Oesterlen Festival of Lights drive-through holiday light display is scheduled to take place Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 26, 2021, every evening from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Oesterlen, 1918 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Guests are invited to join this free family-friendly event to see Oesterlen’s 100-acre campus glow as it is transformed into a winter

wonderland of sparkle and magic with more than 30,000 lights!! Santa and his team will be on campus to spread Christmas cheer December 16-December 23, 2021.

We encourage participants to join us for Springfield’s newest holiday tradition. Guests will enjoy the Oesterlen holiday light display from the safety of their vehicle. Attendees should use the Mechanicsburg Road entrance to access the event.

Oesterlen Festival of Lights

December 16-December 26, 2021

Every evening from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Oesterlen Campus

1918 Mechanicsburg Road

Springfield, Ohio 45503

The Festival of Lights is Oesterlen’s way to give back to the community of Springfield and the surrounding areas that do so much to support the critical work Oesterlen does each day. The Staff, board, and individuals at Oesterlen wish a happy and healthy remaining 2021, Merry Christmas, and a very Happy New Year to all!