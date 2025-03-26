Second Harvest Food Bank Receives Outstanding Score

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties is proud to announce its exceptional performance in a recent American Institute of Baking (AIB) audit, earning an impressive score of 950 out of a possible 1000 points. This outstanding achievement highlights Second Harvest’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of food safety and operational excellence.

AIB audits are among the most rigorous and respected food safety inspections in the industry. Conducted by the American Institute of Baking, these audits thoroughly evaluate food facilities on a wide range of criteria, including cleanliness, pest management, operational methods, food handling practices, and comprehensive documentation. By achieving a score of 950, Second Harvest Food Bank has demonstrated a near-flawless adherence to the best practices and stringent requirements necessary to ensure the food distributed to neighbors is safe, high-quality, and handled with care.

“Our entire team takes immense pride in this achievement,” said Sarah Roberts,Operations Director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “This audit score reflects our deep commitment to food safety, operational excellence, and, most importantly, the well-being of the families we serve across Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties. Food safety is at the core of everything we do — and we are proud to uphold these high standards every single day.”

AIB audits are a critical component in ensuring the integrity of food banks like Second Harvest, especially as they provide millions of pounds of food to families facing food insecurity each year. By undergoing these stringent inspections, Second Harvest not only protects the health and safety of the community but also builds trust with its donors, volunteers, and partners who depend on the organization to handle food safely and responsibly.

“Our 950 score is a testament to the dedicated staff, volunteers, and partners who work tirelessly to ensure every step of the food distribution process meets the highest standards,” said Andy Irick, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.“From receiving donations to storage, packing, and delivery, we devote our attention to maintaining a sharp focus on safety and quality every step of the way.” The next audit is scheduled for 2027.

For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank and its commitment to food safety and community service, please visit www.theshfb.org or contact Sarah Roberts at sroberts@theshfb.org.

About Ohio Tri County Food Alliance dba Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties

Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. It serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing, and distributing approximately 6 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly. Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.With a commitment to addressing the root causes of hunger, Second Harvest Food Bank strives to build a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

Ohio Tri County Food Alliance is a registered 501-c-3 nonprofit organization with EIN: 83-2134113.