SHS Golden Era Wildcats Schedule Meeting!

The Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School will meet on Monday, July 25 at 11:30 AM in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield, according to Steering Committee President James F. Rolfes. Graduates of Springfield High School from 1940 to 1960 are urged to participate in this fellowship and gathering of friends from all SHS classes.

Barbara Rossler, Director of Volunteer Services at United Senior Services, 125 West Main Street, will be the guest speaker. United Senior Services, founded in 1968 as Elderly United, provides a wide range of programs and services that support remaining active, being involved, and staying independent. U.S.S. serves older adults age 55+ in Springfield and Clark County, from 6 locations and 7 nutrition sites, with home and community-based services.

Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served for lunch at noon, President Rolfes reported. The church is located at 1801 St. Paris Pike and a sign will be posted near the entry door. Spouses are welcome and former graduates from the Springfield City School District are encouraged to attend this gathering, if they are interested, Rolfes emphasized.

The Golden Era Wildcats was started by 1952 graduates organized by James Ingledue in 2018 during their last class reunion. The next gathering of Golden Era Wildcats is scheduled Monday, October 24, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, President Rolfes announced.

Golden Era Wildcats Steering Committee includes Vice President Robert Hulsizer and Co-Secretary-Treasurer Ann Shuttleworth and Roger Huff. Additional Steering Committee members include Flossie Hulsizer, Virginia Warren, Sondra Kramer, James R. Neff, Jim Patsiavos, James Ingledue, Jacqueline Juergens, Dan Shroyer, Michael and Deanna Rucker and Marianne Ludlow Nave, Public Relations Chairman.