Student Athletes Honored

Clark State College honored numerous student athletes at a virtual athletic banquet held in May. The College honored Clark State athletes who earned honors on the All-OCCAC Academic Team, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and Conference awards.
“We want to reward our student-athletes for their hard work on and off the field and court,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life for Clark State. “Sports are essential for young men and women to stay involved and committed. It prepares them for the future.”
Various student-athletes from each sport are recognized for their sportsmanship, dedication and athletic achievement.
Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State, said many potential students don’t realize Clark State offers the option to play sports at the college level. “Our athletic programs are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and provide an opportunity for student-athletes to improve upon their skills and potentially move on to play for a four-year school.”
In 2014, Clark State joined NJCAA and competes at the Division II level in women’s softball, volleyball and basketball; and men’s baseball and basketball. Clark State is also a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC).
All-OCCAC Academic Team (3.5 GPA or higher)
Volleyball
Alyssa Blanke
Laney Mills
Men’s Basketball
Ryan Marchal
Baseball
Kaeden Boyd
Louis Lipthratt
Ryan Maloney
Benjamin Scartz
Garrett Scott
Brady Stone
William Stultz
All-Conference Awards / All-Region Awards
Men’s Basketball
First Team All-Conference
Ryan Marchal
Mike Wallace
All-Defense Team
Jermayn Baxter
All-Freshman Team
Jermayn Baxter
Women’s Basketball
First Team All-Conference
Makenzie Cauley
Alaina Lyons
All-Defense Team
Mikalia McIntosh
All-Freshman Team
Isryahla Simmons
Baseball
1st Team
Jacob Savina
Ben Scartz
2nd Team
Beldon Glasgow
Daniel Minton
All-Freshman Team
Jacob Savina
Ben Scartz
Softball
First Team All-Conference
Harley McCombs
Clark State Team Awards
Volleyball
Hustle Award – Laney Mills
First Year Player – Alyssa Blanke
Scholar Student-Athlete – Alyssa Blanke
MVP – Chloe Castillo
Men’s Basketball
Hustle Award – Mike Wallace
First Year Award – Jermayn Baxter
Scholar Student-Athlete – Ryan Marchal
Co-MVP – Ryan Marchal& Mike Wallace
Women’s Basketball
Hustle Award – Kelsey Boggs
First Year Player – Mikalia McIntosh
Scholar Student-Athlete – Makenzie Cauley
MVP – Makenzie Cauley
Baseball
Hustle Award – Danny Minton
First Year Award – Beldon Glasgow
Scholar Student-Athlete – Louis Lipthratt
MVP – Ben Scartz
Softball
Hustle Award – CJ Hartley
First Year Award – Mariah Crawford
Scholar Student-Athlete – Sophia Ceyler
MVP – Harley McCombs
Blue & Gold Awards
Team of the Year
Baseball
Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year
Allie DeWitt
Mike Wallace
Newcomer of the Year
Mariah Crawford
Terrell Williams
Breakout Student-Athlete of the Year
Beldon Glasgow
Best Supporting Cast
Callie Hester
Best Individual Game Performance
Brad Vargas
Coach of the Year
Angie Arthur