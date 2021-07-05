Student Athletes Honored

Clark State College honored numerous student athletes at a virtual athletic banquet held in May. The College honored Clark State athletes who earned honors on the All-OCCAC Academic Team, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and Conference awards.

“We want to reward our student-athletes for their hard work on and off the field and court,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life for Clark State. “Sports are essential for young men and women to stay involved and committed. It prepares them for the future.”

Various student-athletes from each sport are recognized for their sportsmanship, dedication and athletic achievement.

Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State, said many potential students don’t realize Clark State offers the option to play sports at the college level. “Our athletic programs are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and provide an opportunity for student-athletes to improve upon their skills and potentially move on to play for a four-year school.”

In 2014, Clark State joined NJCAA and competes at the Division II level in women’s softball, volleyball and basketball; and men’s baseball and basketball. Clark State is also a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC).

All-OCCAC Academic Team (3.5 GPA or higher)

Volleyball

Alyssa Blanke

Laney Mills

Men’s Basketball

Ryan Marchal

Baseball

Kaeden Boyd

Louis Lipthratt

Ryan Maloney

Benjamin Scartz

Garrett Scott

Brady Stone

William Stultz

All-Conference Awards / All-Region Awards

Men’s Basketball

First Team All-Conference

Ryan Marchal

Mike Wallace

All-Defense Team

Jermayn Baxter

All-Freshman Team

Jermayn Baxter

Women’s Basketball

First Team All-Conference

Makenzie Cauley

Alaina Lyons

All-Defense Team

Mikalia McIntosh

All-Freshman Team

Isryahla Simmons

Baseball

1st Team

Jacob Savina

Ben Scartz

2nd Team

Beldon Glasgow

Daniel Minton

All-Freshman Team

Jacob Savina

Ben Scartz

Softball

First Team All-Conference

Harley McCombs

Clark State Team Awards

Volleyball

Hustle Award – Laney Mills

First Year Player – Alyssa Blanke

Scholar Student-Athlete – Alyssa Blanke

MVP – Chloe Castillo

Men’s Basketball

Hustle Award – Mike Wallace

First Year Award – Jermayn Baxter

Scholar Student-Athlete – Ryan Marchal

Co-MVP – Ryan Marchal& Mike Wallace

Women’s Basketball

Hustle Award – Kelsey Boggs

First Year Player – Mikalia McIntosh

Scholar Student-Athlete – Makenzie Cauley

MVP – Makenzie Cauley

Baseball

Hustle Award – Danny Minton

First Year Award – Beldon Glasgow

Scholar Student-Athlete – Louis Lipthratt

MVP – Ben Scartz

Softball

Hustle Award – CJ Hartley

First Year Award – Mariah Crawford

Scholar Student-Athlete – Sophia Ceyler

MVP – Harley McCombs

Blue & Gold Awards

Team of the Year

Baseball

Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year

Allie DeWitt

Mike Wallace

Newcomer of the Year

Mariah Crawford

Terrell Williams

Breakout Student-Athlete of the Year

Beldon Glasgow

Best Supporting Cast

Callie Hester

Best Individual Game Performance

Brad Vargas

Coach of the Year

Angie Arthur