CBC Home of the Week #3

Ronald G. Davis & Todd Fisher of 258 South Arlington Boulevard, are the next

recipients of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave and Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims. CBC member and Judge Betty L. Jones chose the winning home.

The CBC is conducting its 56th annual Home Beautification Contest this summer and twelve Home of the Week winners will be selected from those persons entered in the citywide contest.

Ron and Todd have a beautiful well kept home with colorful plantings and perfectly pruned shrubs and trees around their large property. They received the CBC first year Shield Award in 2019 and will receive a Numeral Award and a 2021 Home of the Week Award. The CBC Awards Presentation will be Sunday, October 10th at 2 PM at Courtyard by Marriott-Downtown Springfield.

Suggestions for the Home of the Week may be mailed to the CBC for consideration, however only entrants already in the contest are eligible. If the person suggested is not in the current contest, their name will be held for automatic entry in the next contest.

To enter a business suggestion for beautification recognition, send a letter to CBC Contest, 76 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Businesses along the periphery of the city will also be considered for special awards. Former CBC Home of the Year

recipients and 2020 Home of the Week winners are not eligible to be nominated for Home of the Week this summer.